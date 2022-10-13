Victoria Beckham flashes some leg in a gorgeous dark green dress

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Victoria Beckham flashed one leg in a gorgeous dark green dress as she left her NYC hotel on Thursday to catch the Today Show.

The fashion designer, 48, showed off her impeccable sense of style in the sophisticated number which showed off her toned and tan pins.

The stylish number featured a plunging neckline, a built-in belt to tie her at the waist and suede crossovers.

She increased her height with nude and black heels and perfectly accentuated with dark tones and a matching green over-the-shoulder bag.

The brunette beauty wore her locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a glamorous and bronzed makeup look as she stepped outside.

The outing comes after Victoria reached out to son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz with a heartfelt message after they crushed feud rumors earlier this month with a reunion at her Paris Fashion Week show.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple alongside the message, “I love you all so much,” which Nicola then re-shared.

Victoria also uploaded an image of her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams with the couple, with the star seemingly delighted to have things back on track with her loved ones.

It came just days after Brooklyn and Nicola attended Victoria’s debut Paris Fashion Week show, where they finally put to bed speculation that they had feuded with the Spice Girl.

Forming an even more united front, Victoria’s gushing mail featured Nicola and Brooklyn — as well as other family members — in the audience at her fashion show.

Victoria was seen chatting with her son Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding as the family reunited after rumors of feuds.

The couple attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with “lots of hugs” as they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the room said.

And video footage shot outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socializing with Cruz’s friend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears as she collapsed taking to the catwalk for her debut show at Paris Fashion Week – she hugged her husband David during the performance.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’

Victoria posted the photo to her Instagram while gushing about the support, writing: ‘It’s Paris baby!! I am so grateful to my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB’.

The family seemed overjoyed to welcome Brooklyn and Nicola to the show, despite a media storm surrounding the feud between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria.

For weeks there were reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola, with Brooklyn’s wife adding fuel to the fire in an interview with Grazia.

The actress claimed that during the design process of her wedding dress, she was “emptied for days” by her mother-in-law in the interview, and allegedly infuriated her in-laws by “washing the family’s dirty linen in public”.

Initially, rumors of a breakup started when Nicola wasn’t wearing a Victoria Beckham wedding dress – which she claimed during the interview was her original plan, before being told the designer’s studio couldn’t make her a dress.

In the bombshell interview with Grazia, she revealed: “We hooked up to design the dress, and then a few days went by without me hearing anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

But insiders said Nicola was pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “bewildered” as to why she “continues to stir up rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

And Nicola telling her side of the story has led to even more family drama, with David defending his wife Victoria while having a rare showdown with son Brooklyn.

According to MailPlus writer Alison BoshoffDavid told Brooklyn ‘we don’t do this in our family’ because he ‘lost his temper’ with the budding chef.

