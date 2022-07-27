Victoria Beckham ‘feels guilty and frustrated over son Brooklyn being dropped from Superdry’

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feeling ‘guilty’ and ‘frustrated’ that her son Brooklyn Beckham was abruptly fired from his role as Superdry ambassador.

The fashion designer, 48, is said to be upset by the news after it was alleged that she helped her eldest son, 23, land the brand deal to boost his profile.

A source told Heat magazine: ‘She pulled a lot of strings to get him his Superdry appearance. It was meant to build his profile […] so he could start building a future for himself.’

They said Brooklyn “allegedly said no to several shoots and campaigns” that Superdry had requested because “it didn’t fit his schedule.”

The insider continued: “Victoria and David have worked so hard to get to where they are today and it’s such a disappointment to see Brooklyn throwing these opportunities away.”

They went on to claim that Brooklyn didn’t want the Superdry deal and had instead wanted to work with Gucci, “accusing her of pushing him into it.”

They concluded: ‘Of course Victoria now feels guilty for trying to help and is trying to take a step back. But it’s very hard for her and David to watch.’

However, a source close to Victoria told MailOnline: “Victoria was not involved in getting the deal for Brooklyn so there is no truth to this story.”

Abrupt ending: The Mail on Sunday revealed that Superdry ended its reported £1million deal with Brooklyn earlier this month

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for the Beckhams for comment.

The Mail on Sunday revealed that Superdry had ended its reported £1million deal with Brooklyn earlier this month.

The company announced in November that it was their new brand ambassador and celebrated with a party at the flagship store on London’s Oxford Street, which included Liam Gallagher’s sons, Gene and Lennon, the Marchioness of Bath and Lady Kitty Spencer. goods.

In his role, Brooklyn posed in Superdry clothing and uploaded promotional messages to his 14 million Instagram followers.

However, he was criticized for an apparent conflict with some of his other business ventures.

Social media users pointed out that he promoted Superdry’s vegan trainers, despite being a carnivorous chef filmed cooking steak.

At the unveiling of Beckham as brand ambassador last year, Superdry boss Julian Dunkerton said: “Brooklyn’s endorsement is a testament to what we do as a brand.

“As a company, we want to bring about positive change for current and future generations, a generation Brooklyn speaks to.”

Brooklyn said of a Superdry top at the time: ‘It’s so comfortable – my fiancé steals my Superdry t-shirts because they’re so soft. She likes to sleep in it.

“There’s also a jacket that I really bond with – it’s orange and short, so it’s just above my butt, which I like in my T-shirts and jackets. And the shoes are vegan, how is that possible?’

Ambassador: In his role, Brooklyn, 23, posed in Superdry clothing and uploaded promotional messages to his 14 million Instagram followers

A Superdry spokesperson confirmed the end of the deal last night: “We always review the ambassadors featured in our campaigns and have decided to work with a different kind of talent.”

After initially trying to emulate his father as a professional soccer player, Brooklyn — who married American actress Nicola Peltz in April — studied photography at the Parsons School of Design in New York, but left after a year.

He then launched a career as a chef with his online Cookin’ With Brooklyn videos, but was criticized by critics for demonstrating how to make a bacon, sausage, and egg sandwich on the American show Today.

According to reports, he sought career advice from his father-in-law, billionaire investment mogul Nelson Peltz.

Nicola recently told Tatler magazine: ‘Brooklyn does very exciting things with his shows and also business stuff and it’s really sweet. I see him call my father and say, “What do you think of this?” I love seeing how he learns from my father.’