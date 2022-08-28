Victoria Beckham enjoys a boozy night out with best pal Eva Longoria in Miami

Victoria Beckham, 48, was reunited with boyfriend Eva Longoria, 47, as the duo headed for a night out in Miami on Saturday.

Along with their respective husbands, David Beckham and José Bastón, they went with the mogul and his wife Isabela to good friend David Grutman’s upscale eatery Papi STEAK.

While Victoria and David’s two youngest children, Harper Seven and Cruz, 17, joined the party later, Eva shared a sweet hug with her goddaughter after learning that the 11-year-old was taller than her.

Reunited: Victoria Beckham, 48, enjoyed a boozy night out with her best friend Eva Longoria, 47. in Miami on Saturday – as the pair posed for a photo with boyfriend Zanna Roberts Rassi

Victoria and Eva shared the evening via Instagram, sharing videos of their stories as they enjoyed a drink before heading out.

Giggling for the camera, the friends were dressed in matching VB Body one-shoulder uniforms – with Eva donning the camel version of the piece while the designer herself went for the number in black.

The former Spice Girl had her dark brown locks tucked into a low ponytail, while wearing a dewy palette of makeup.

Prep: Victoria and Eva detailed the evening via Instagram and shared videos in their stories over drinks before heading out

As actress Eva let her chocolate locks fall freely in a gentle wave as she accessorized with a stacked collection of gold jewelry.

They explained that they were “twinning on all fronts” and drank cocktails with Casa Del Sol Tequila, Eva’s alcohol brand.

Victoria joked that her boyfriend was a “wasted actress” and a great barmaid and giggled to her stories to promote the tequila.

Best friends: (LR) Dave Grutman, José Bastón, Mazdack Rassi, David Beckham, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Victoria, Isabela Grutman and Eva enjoyed the drunken night out

Height difference: And as Victoria filmed her boyfriend enjoying a drunken dance with her youngest, Eva soon discovered that the beauty towered over her – before planting a kiss on her cheek

They were later joined by journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi, who stunned in her own Victoria Beckham black midi dress with a cut-out detail.

The group then moved on to Papi Steak, which features a ten-seat private dining area and a collection of premium steaks and seafood.

David and Victoria’s youngest children, Cruz and Harper, were also on hand to join their parents’ famous friends later at the party.

Harper, who is also Eva’s goddaughter, wore a yellow sundress as she joined in the fun – hugging her godmother at the table.

And while Victoria filmed her boyfriend enjoying a drunken dance with her youngest, Eva soon discovered the beauty towering over her – before planting a kiss on her cheek.

‘Most people are taller than both of us,’ wrote 5ft4 Victoria, while Eve from 5ft2 reposted the story, quipped ‘Why does everyone keep passing me’.

Cruz also hugged the Desperate Housewives with the budding singer playfully putting on a shocked face as she giggled and wrote “love u cruzie.”

And after enjoying a drunken night, Victoria seemed a little vulnerable in the morning when she posted a photo of her hangover cure.

Featuring an oversized Seven Eleven Big Gulp refillable drink, the designer wrote: ‘I can’t help it if you’re hungover! Seven eleven!!!! BIG SLIP!!’