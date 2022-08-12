Victoria Beckham dons a personalised monogram dressing gown on £5m superyacht in Miami

Victoria Beckham wrapped up in a blue personalised monogram dressing gown as she set sail with her family on their £5m superyacht in Miami Bay on Friday.

The fashion designer, 48, looked ever-chic as she accessorised with a pair of oversized sunglasses while toting her essentials around in a white handbag and sporting flipflops.

A very chivalrous David offered his wife and daughter Harper, 11, a helping hand off the vessel, named Seven, while their middle son Romeo, 19, was joined by Cruz, 17, and some friends.

Only two nights before, the power couple were joined by Harper, Romeo and Cruz – who wore a Spice Girls T-shirt – as they attended the Gekko restaurant grand opening in the coastal city.

It was reported last year that David had ‘treated himself’ to the the luxury vessel which he helped design after being inspired by his maritime jaunts with Elton John and David Furnish – who often holiday at sea.

Last summer, David was spotted at an Italian shipyard Ferretti’s HQ in Forli where he perused the yachts and now the footballer is enjoying his new purchase with his loved ones.

A source told The Sun in December: ‘David had a look around some yachts in the summer, and decided to treat himself. He helped design the boat himself, and has been incredibly hands-on with everything.

‘It’s not an oligarch-style super-yacht, but it’s still pretty plush by anyone’s standards. He was inspired after holidaying with Elton and David on their boat – and loves life on the water.

‘There will be an area for the kids to snorkel, and the boat will be a brilliant base for the whole Beckham clan to have magical holidays abroad.’

David proudly named his vessel after his iconic shirt number he wore for six years while playing for Manchester United, he also wore the number seven for international games for England.

Seven also has a special meaning for the David and Victoria as it is also the middle name of their daughter Harper.

The craft can accommodate up to 10 guests in five staterooms, with four crew members on board ready to serve the famous family’s every need.

The yacht has a cruising speed of 20 knots and goes up to a top speed of 30 knots, while it can travel a distance of 300 nautical miles without the need to refuel.

The stunning vessel boasts an extended swim platform, beach deck and has two engines which generate 2,400 horsepower each.

Alberto Galassi, chief executive of boat-maker Ferretti said of David’s new purchase: ‘There’s so much steel on this boat — and glass. We are surrounded by glass. It’s sort of a little crystal palace.’

He continued: ‘We sell emotions, we sell pleasure, we sell entertainment, we sell a good time, we don’t sell boats. We sell a pleasant way of living.’

David and Victoria also share sons Cruz, 17, and Brooklyn, 23, who didn’t appear to be in attendance.

Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, recently addressed ‘cold war’ rumours with his mother Victoria, dismissing claims that the two women are locked in a feud.

Referencing the speculation, Nicola said she believes it all started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham designed wedding dress for the nuptials in April and instead opted for Valentino couture.

She told Variety: ‘I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.’

Brooklyn, in a rather muted defence, added: ‘Everyone gets along, which is good.’

What a pair! David and Victoria put their best fashion feet forward as they attended the Gekko restaurant grand opening on Wednesday in Miami

Grinning: Victoria, Romeo, David, Harper and Cruz (L-R) cosied up for a snap, with the youngest son sporting a Spice Girl T-shirt