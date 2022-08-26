Victoria Beckham builds up a sweat in tight workout gear on a hike in Aspen with husband David

She has been traveling the world for the past few weeks and is now enjoying a holiday to Aspen with her husband David and their two youngest children.

And Victoria Beckham, 48, took to Instagram on Friday to respond to her footballer’s most recent post.

After joking that he “lost” her on her trail a few hours earlier, the former Spice Girl wrote: “Breaking news David I’m here!” when she reached the top of the mountain.

The fashion designer showed off her slim figure in form-fitting workout clothes and protected herself from the scorching sun with a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

Victoria appeared to be makeup-free for the intense workout as she carried her essentials in a fanny pack over her shoulder.

She wrote: ‘BREAKING NEWS @davidbeckham!! I’m here!! Super tough hike this morning in Aspen! A ‘work-out at great heights!!’

In the clip, a breathless Victoria said, ‘So we’re here in Aspen on a walk, it’s hot, wow, it’s definitely a pretty challenging walk this one’.

“Training at this altitude makes such a huge difference, Harper [their daughter who joined them on the walk] does such a great job because this is tough’.

It comes after David shared a shirtless selfie earlier in the day, showing off his collection of torso tattoos and toned physique.

And he added a pale pink baseball cap to the look and put it on his head backwards.

Taking in the beautiful scenery, David wrote: ‘Hike with a view WOW / Aspen’, before quipped: ‘I lost @victoriabeckham’.

David also shared a photo from the Aspen Mountains with daughter Harper Seven, 11, as the couple both beamed outside.

The youngest of the Beckham brood beamed for the selfie wearing sunglasses as her dad sweetly wrote: “Harper Seven / Love ya @victoriabeckham.”

And when he later hit the open road, the sportsman enjoyed a ride on a Harley Davidson, sneaking one last selfie on the bike while wearing his helmet.

The family took a step back, then stopped for a bite at grill Slow Groovin BBQ, where David opted for a mixed meat platter.

He also took the opportunity to share some throwback snaps to his stories, taking a trip down memory lane with photos of their four children.

One featured an adorable younger Harper dressed in a holiday ensemble with a sun hat and purple dress.

The toddler had styled her blonde locks in two braids as she stared at the camera in the photo, while another showed 17-year-old Cruz years ago.

The shot showed the budding singer looking identical to mother Victoria, smiling while wearing an Adidas hoodie.