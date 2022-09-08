Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John lead the stars saying farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger led the tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died on September 8 at the age of 96.

The former Spice Girl, 48, revealed she is “deeply saddened” by the news of Her Majesty after a 70-year reign, while music icon Elton, 75, said he will “miss her very much” in a touching post on social media. media.

Victoria’s full tribute on Instagram read: “Today is a very sad day, not just for our country, but for the whole world. I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty the Queen.

Devastating: Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John paid tribute to celebrities as the nation bid a fond farewell to the Queen after she died on September 9 at the age of 96

The fashion designer continued: ‘She will be remembered for her unwavering loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.’

Elton also took to social media to share his thoughts on the news: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s pssing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Tribute: Music icon Elton, 75, said he will ‘miss her very much’ after a historic 70-year reign

Mick Jagger shared poignant words that read: Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there all my life. In my youth I can remember seeing her wedding highlights on TV.

“I remember her as a beautiful young lady, the nation’s dearly beloved grandmother. My deepest condolences go out to the royal family.

Amanda Holden also paid tribute to her majesty after hearing the sad news. She wrote: ‘I think we all thought our Queen would live forever… Her grace, good humor and indomitable spirit… embodied all that made Britain great. I can’t imagine our country without her… My thoughts are with her family.’

Kris Jenner said, ‘Rest in peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the royal family.”

Sylvester Stallone paid tribute by saying, ‘May this GREAT QUEEN rest in peace. The world will never see her kind again…’

Say goodbye: Celebrities flooded social media with tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

At 6:30 p.m., her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

King Charles III released this poignant statement in response to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ as he took the throne today

Her Majesty the Queen – Britain’s longest reigning monarch – has passed away peacefully in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son Charles is now king. He will stay in Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”

Tributes are already pouring in for Her Majesty, for many the greatest Briton in history and arguably the most famous woman on Earth. To billions of people around the world, she was the face of the British.

To her subjects at home, Her Majesty was the anchor of the nation, standing steadfast no matter what storm she or her country faced – from the uncertain aftermath of World War II to, more recently, the pandemic. She was also steadfast in dealing with tragedy and scandal in her own family, most recently the fallout from Megxit and the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Charles is touring the UK for his mother’s funeral with his wife Camilla, who announced the Queen to be crowned Queen consort of her eldest son in a landmark statement marking Her Majesty’s 70th Anniversary Platinum Jubilee on the throne on February 6.

The Queen’s passing came more than a year after her beloved husband Philip, her “strength and guide,” who died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Since his funeral, where she was harrowingly alone due to lockdown restrictions, her own health has faltered, missing more and more events, mainly due to ‘mobility issues’ and fatigue.

The Queen poses for a photo in Balmoral’s drawing room shortly before her meeting with Mrs Truss, whom she appointed as her Prime Minister

In July she traveled to Scotland for her annual summer holiday, but canceled her traditional welcome at Balmoral Castle in favor of a small, more private event due to her health, believed to be linked to her ability to stand. And at the end of July, Prince Charles represented his mother and opened the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the Duchess of Cornwall. At the end of August, Queen missed the Braemar Gathering – the first time not to attend the Highland Games in her 70-year reign.

But she was well enough to meet Boris Johnson in Balmoral to accept his resignation, before asking her government’s 15th Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to form a government. Her Majesty, who stood with the support of a stick and smiled as she greeted Mrs. Truss in front of a blazing fire, hadn’t been seen in public for two months. It would be her last photo.

Today all her children and Prince William flew to Scotland from all over the UK to get to Her Majesty’s bedside before she died. Prince Harry didn’t travel to Scotland from Windsor with his family – and Meghan Markle stayed at Frogmore Cottage. But he didn’t make it to Balmoral in time and landed in Aberdeen about 15 minutes after his grandmother’s death.