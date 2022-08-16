Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper pose in tennis outfits before enjoying a sunset sail with Cruz

<!–

With a fitness fanatic mom and a former footballer dad, it’s no surprise that the love of being active has spilled over onto the Beckham kids.

And on Monday, Victoria Beckham, 48, and daughter Harper, 11, posed in coordinating tennis outfits before enjoying a sunset sail with Cruz, 17, on an active family outing.

The former Spice Girl walked barefoot as she showed off her long pins in a white tank top dress, while Harper rocked a black version of the dress with white trainers.

Elsewhere in Victoria’s social media uploads, she and Harper were seen strolling with their arms around each other, captioned the photo, “Morning walk with mom.”

Her daughter was clearly enjoying the outdoors with her mother, when the designer shared a post of her little girl relaxing in a hammock, writing, “Harper Seven living her best life.”

And son Cruz showed off his impressive surfing skills on a family sailing trip, with both Mom Victoria and Dad David sharing images of him on the waves.

‘Sunset sail. Special Memories,” proud Dad David wrote alongside a short clip of Harper and Cruz drying off at the back of the boat as they returned to port.

The wholesome family fun comes after Victoria’s new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence over the couple’s “cold war” rumours.

The aspiring actress shared a cryptic message about “people who make you feel bad” four days ago alongside a candid photo of herself looking sad with red watery eyes amid rumblings of a disagreement with Victoria.

Nicola then dismissed the story, saying she believes it all started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress for the wedding in April and opted for Valentino couture instead.

She said Variety: ‘I planned and I really wanted to, and a few months later she realized that her studio couldn’t do it, so then I had to choose another dress.

‘She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it all started,” while Brooklyn added in a rather muted defense: “Everyone gets along, and that’s good.”

However, Victoria managed to dress herself and other loved ones in designs from her eponymous fashion label – including BFF Eva Longoria, mother Jackie Adams and son Romeo’s then-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Nicola’s crying post comes amid months of alleged frosty tension with her new mother-in-law after reports claimed Nicola and Victoria “don’t like each other and don’t talk”.

The daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz is now said to live with her husband in Miami, but fans have noticed that the couple has seemingly drifted away from Posh and Becks since the wedding.