Victoria, Australia weather: Rain dump on the way, 100mm of rain predicted as flood waters rise

After a single day of sunshine, Australia is once again set to suffer from a massive downpour from Sunday.

Another low pressure system and trough will hit the country, causing widespread rain and storms – threatening more devastating flooding.

On Saturday morning, Kevin Willis, 71, was named as the first person to die in Victoria’s floods, which have also seen thousands of people evacuate.

Now another 100mm of rain is forecast for the eastern states of Australia in the coming days.

The Met Office says rain and thunderstorms are already developing in South Australia and inland Queensland, and the weather system will bring ‘much more widespread’ rainfall and ‘renewed flooding’ back to the southeast from Wednesday.

Victoria’s flood disaster turned deadly on Saturday when police confirmed the body of a man was found in floodwaters in the backyard of a Rochester home. Pictured SES staff search flooding at Maribyrnong, Melbourne

The news is particularly troubling for Victoria as the list of cities facing evacuation orders continues to grow as major flooding is felt across the state and is expected to last up to six weeks.

Mr. Willis, the first death from the floods, was found in the back garden of his High Street house.

“It is my sad duty to confirm that a 71-year-old man has been found dead in the back garden of his property in Rochester,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference on Saturday.

“We want to stand with that family and all families affected by this, but it just brings home to all of us that this is serious, it’s potentially very, very dangerous…

“Hopefully it sends a wider message about how serious this is and that’s why we’re all working as hard as we possibly can to make sure people are safe.”

Victoria Police issued a statement on Saturday saying: ‘Access to the scene was difficult given the surrounding floodwaters, but emergency services have been able to extract the deceased as well as a woman who was unharmed but trapped at the address.’

The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been determined.

Hundreds of homes in Rochester were overwhelmed by the flooded Campaspe River, one of dozens of waterways to burst their banks and send northern Victorian towns underwater.

River at reached a peak of 115.7 AHD on Friday evening, which is 300 mm above the previous record set in January 2011.

Andrews said 466 properties have been flooded with water above the floorboards and another 500 are currently isolated.

He said 344 roads have also been closed due to flooding.

More than 350 rescues had been carried out over the past 24 hours.

Andrews said on Saturday that 3,000 applications from Victorians for emergency payments had already been received.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonathan How told the Daily Mail Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and NSW would only get ‘a few days’ reprieve’.

He said a developing weather system ‘will begin to produce showers and thunderstorms across South Australia and interior Queensland from Tuesday and then extend to the rest of the east coast from Wednesday to Saturday.’

“This will be much more widespread,” he warned.

So we will see showers all the way from central north Queensland, down to Tasmania, and especially with this we will also see thunderstorms.

‘So expect widespread falls which could produce renewed flooding in some parts of the south-east and east.’

Mr How said the heaviest rainfall is forecast for south-east Queensland and northern NSW.

He said the region will see between 50 and 100mm of rainfall, although further south is still vulnerable to heavy localized rainfall likely to come with thunderstorms.