Victoria and David Beckham pose for sweet sunset photo in Miami with Harper, 11, and Cruz, 17

They have a summer to remember.

And on Wednesday, Cruz Beckham, 17, shared a sweet memory of the family’s recent trip to Miami.

The youngest of Victoria and David Beckham’s three sons posted an Instagram photo of himself with sister Harper, 11, and his parents, sparking an outpouring of love from his proud mother.

The sweet photo shows the four posing at sunset, with David wrapping his arm around Victoria.

The couple match in their casual attire, with the former football player wearing a pink baseball cap and Posh Spice wearing a black version.

Cruz, meanwhile, represents his mother’s former band in a Spice Girls t-shirt. The teen captioned the snap with heart emojis, while Victoria commented with “love you all so much,” before reposting the snap to her own Insta Stories.

It was revealed this week that Victoria has transformed her figure in recent months through grueling workouts with a former Team GB star.

Despite being known by her Posh Spice mantra, the star, 48, now appears more akin to Sporty Spice after embracing an athlete’s regime, according to London-based personal trainer Bobby Rich.

Bobby has also revealed that despite her husband David’s claims that she’s been eating the same meal for 25 years, Victoria’s active lifestyle means she can still indulge in healthy fats and even the occasional alcoholic drink.

Speak with The sunoffered Bobby an insight into Victoria’s exercise program and revealed that she has focused on keeping her joints healthy as she approaches 50.

He said she goes to the gym with him five days a week and maintains her routine even on vacation through online sessions.

“My methodology and application for Victoria’s training is based on my own conditioning programming that I used during the competition,” said Bobby.

“I treat the year as a season, working through several blocks of training, identifying peaks and recovery phases to make the most of the incredible effort Victoria puts into each session, mentally and physically.

“The biggest difference in Victoria’s training is the introduction of strength training and functional movements, such as overhead squats, cleans and snatches.”

Fragments, which are an important part of Victoria’s work, are weightlifting movement that lifts you from the floor to the ceiling and primarily uses the core muscles, shoulders, and glutes.

Victoria is expected to burn up to 600 calories during her workouts, and she will continue to burn them once her session is over.

Just two years away from turning 50, the star has begun to prioritize her joints and mobility in her workouts, while Bobby reveals she’s focusing on “the smaller moves and accessories.”

Victoria, who has stayed on a luxury yacht with husband David and their children, has continued to train daily during her summer break, with the footballer recently sharing a hilarious clip of the star falling over the deck.

The singer is also known for her disciplined diet, with David recently claiming she never strays from a dinner of grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

However, Victoria’s athletic-level training regimen now means she can enjoy healthy fats like nuts, avocado, and fatty fish.

The star previously hit back at David’s claims about her diet, saying: “Talk about making me sound boring! No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone more disciplined about the way they eat.’

‘I eat a lot of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol unless I have a reason not to. I will detox for three to six months from anything I will not drink.”

“I’m pretty extreme in everything I do, whether it’s eating or exercising or drinking or not drinking.”

Drink up! Despite her strict eating habits, Victoria still allows herself the odd vice, be it tequila, or a glass of fine wine.

It has been found that she doesn’t let a day go by without drinking apple cider vinegar early in the morning and adding Skinaide collagen peptide powder to her coffee.

Despite her strict eating habits, Victoria still allows herself the odd vice, be it tequila or a good glass of wine.

Victoria’s daily routine revelations come after she came under fire from a famous Spanish chef for causing him grief at a celebrity wedding with her “complicated” dinner requirements.

Three Michelin star chef Dani Garcia, 46, claimed the Spice Girl “changed the whole menu” when former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos tied the knot with his model and TV host wife Pilar Rubio in Spain in 2019.

Dani recalled Victoria carrying coconut water “all the time” as well as bowls of mints, calling the habits “strange” in a new interview.

Yummy! Foodie David confessed to the River Che Table 4 podcast earlier this year: ‘Food and wine makes me quite emotional, when I eat something great I want everyone to try it’

A source close to Victoria, who questioned Dani’s version of events, said: ‘This is a great story, but it’s not fair or accurate.

Victoria’s ‘strange’ eating habits have been the subject of intense research for years.

During Euro 2004, she reportedly stuck to a diet of strawberries washed down with mineral water.

The mother of four has previously revealed that she will not eat foods cooked in oil, butter or sauces and will not eat red meat or dairy.

Last year, she said her comfort food was whole-wheat toast with salt on it and admitted, “For most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare.”