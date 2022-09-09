Victoria and David Beckham ‘increase security’ at their £6million Cotswolds mansion

<!–

Victoria and David Beckham have reportedly been forced to increase the security of their £6million Cotswolds mansion after previously being the target of burglary gangs.

The couple, who already have 24-hour security in their converted barn, have applied to the council to build an additional security building.

The family’s second property, a £40 million mansion in west London, was broken into earlier this year, with the robbers stealing thousands of pounds worth of valuables.

The fashion designer, 48, and football legend, 47, now plan to create Fort Knox-style measures in the northern part of the estate to make it safer.

The sun reported that the design and access statement states: ‘The location is on the doorstep of the site immediately surrounding the house and therefore ideal for monitoring access and supplies.’

The couple have also applied for a new gardening tool shop that will provide ‘dry and secure storage for hand tools and other horticultural equipment in the extreme southeastern corner of the garden and grounds and will include a practical sink for hand washing’.

There is already a gatehouse at the entrance to the opulent property, which David and Victoria received approval for in June 2020.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Victoria and David for comment.

A masked burglar broke into the Beckham family’s home in west London and made off with thousands of pounds worth of valuables in March 2022.

The thief broke into an extra upstairs bedroom in the £40million mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper completely unconsciously relaxed downstairs.

The break-in, on Feb. 28, was not discovered until 17-year-old Cruz came home from a night out and tripped over the upside-down bedroom and discovered broken glass from a window on the floor.

David reportedly called 999 and, along with Cruz, began searching the mansion for the burglar, while Harper stayed with 47-year-old Victoria and waited for the police.

The burglar is said to have been part of a gang that attacked at least two other houses in the area that same night.

The Beckhams’ Cotswolds mansion has previously been the target of burglars twice in a month.

The couple was not at home when a man was chased away by seven guards and two attack dogs in November 2018.

The couple were left shocked after the second threat to their rural retreat in the space of a month, reported The sun at the time.

Both crimes are believed to be the work of a gang that appeared to have it on their £6 million luxury home when the couple left.

A source told the newspaper: Fortunately, after the last incident, they had put in extra security – including some employees and dogs – who were able to protect the property.

“Otherwise, this could have turned out very differently. They are re-evaluating their security and will enable more if necessary.”