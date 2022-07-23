Victoria and David Beckham hop aboard a jet ski in St Tropez amid their travels on £1.6million yacht

They enjoyed a luxurious family getaway to St. Tropez this week.

And Victoria Beckham stepped out of her comfort zone on Saturday by hopping on a jet ski with her husband David.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, 48, seemed to enjoy the adrenaline rush as she beamed as she held the sportsman, 47, in an instant which she shared with her 30.2 million Instagram followers.

Victoria put on a leggy display in a black swimsuit and life jacket, shielding her face from the sun with a cap.

Meanwhile, David flashed his inked skin as he went shirtless under the red life jacket while operating the jet ski.

She captioned the post: ‘Yeah, that’s right… @davidbeckham got me on a jet ski. What now?!’

Victoria and David have survived on a superyacht that costs a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter, while spending their holiday with their three youngest children and a group of friends.

Couple: David and Victoria arrived in Croatia last week after a whirlwind trip to Paris and Venice via the Orient Express to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary the week before

David and Victoria arrived in Croatia last week after enjoying a whirlwind trip to Paris and Venice via the Orient Express to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary the week before.

It was a rough few days for the family after David shared his agony on Tuesday about feeling “helpless” in front of a stalker who had left his daughter Harper scared to leave her home.

Sharon Bell, 58, was accused of harassing former Manchester United and England midfielder David with a series of letters after reaching out to him since 2016.

She mistakenly believed that she was in a relationship with David and that he and Victoria had conspired to steal her eggs from her body.

In the most terrifying incident, Bell showed up at Beckham’s #11-year-old daughter’s school on Nov. 18 and claimed, “I’m Harper’s mother. I’m here to pick her up.’

Victoria was also there and saw the stalker look ’empty’ when the police arrived and took her away.

On Tuesday, the famous couple’s fears over her campaign of harassment were exposed as she was detained under the Mental Health Act.

District Judge Michael Snow ruled she posed a risk to Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz because she was “obsessed with the family.”