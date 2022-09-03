Victoria and David Beckham congratulate son Brooklyn but NOT Nicola Peltz on joint interview

Victoria and David Beckham have reached out to congratulate son Brooklyn on his recent joint Vogue interview with wife Nicola Peltz, but have not named their daughter-in-law amid feud claims.

The fashion designer, 48, took to Instagram on Friday to share an image from his Vogue Hong Kong spread and excitedly wrote: ‘So proud!!’ before tagging her son and the publication and adding a pink love heart.

While David, 47, also uploaded another picture of their eldest child, writing ‘looked good Bust’, while Victoria shared the same post.

Uh oh: Victoria and David Beckham reached out to congratulate son Brooklyn on his recent joint Vogue interview with wife Nicola Peltz – but haven’t named their daughter-in-law amid feud claims

Despite Brooklyn, 23, taking part in a joint interview and photo shoot with his new wife, 27, none of his parents acknowledged her participation.

Both Nicola and Brooklyn also shared a selection of photos from their shoot, including the cover, on their respective Instagram accounts.

But while Victoria liked her son’s solo image, she didn’t click the cover with both Nicola and Brooklyn.

Although neither Victoria nor her husband shared any love in the images Nicola posted on her own Instagram.

Despite this, the quarrel with daughter-in-law Nicola, who strained her relationship with son Brooklyn, left Victoria “broken”.

The former pop star is concerned about the consequences for her relationship with the photographer-turned-chef, and is said to be “distraught and anxious,” reports Katie Hind.

Ms Beckham relied on her eldest child for support as her footballing husband traveled the world, and their relationship has previously been described as ‘inseparable’, according to the BBC. Mail+.

The Cold War began when Nicola Peltz and Mrs. Beckham clashed over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams have refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the one-time Spice Girl snubbed her son and daughter-in-law for her new Paris Fashion Week show, another family insider says.

Though the newlywed chef and Transformers actress are happy and crawling over each other, trouble brews between their two homes.

A source who knows Nicola well says the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding — and has only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria, 48, would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month.

But an insider said Nicola, 27, “never planned” to wear Victoria Beckham to her wedding.

“She always let her design something. But she would never do that to her,” the source said. “She has too many really talented designer friends.

“It’s like when you have an in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened.

“She would never, never wear it.”

Another source with knowledge of the clothing controversy was believed to believe that Nicola actually considered wearing her mother-in-law’s design, but was abandoned at the ‘last minute’.

“Valentino was concerned they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria told de Peltzes at the last minute that her studio couldn’t make the dress for Nicola,” the second source said.

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding — all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with… [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but said it wasn’t because Anthony was talking about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola had to take two steps for their guests.

The first dance number was ‘You Sang To Me’ by Anthony. The romantic love song contains the lyrics ‘Now I’m crazy for your love’, ‘When I Called You Late Last Night you see I was Falling in Love’ and ‘Girl, I live for how you make me feel’.

A source at the wedding told DailyMail.com: “Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them, and that was their favorite.”

Brooklyn relies on Nicola’s father Nelson Peltz to fund his US green card application after his parents refused to pay, source said

“Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen,” the second source said.

“But without any warning and at Victoria’s request, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance with the same song.

“Most guests noticed that something had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple who thought it would be a special moment for them.”

This insider also claimed that Grammy-winning Latin pop star Anthony received a handsome amount from the Peltz family to appear and perform with a band, despite his close friendship with David.

Before the feud, Nicola told her social media followers that Victoria was her ‘role model’ in a heartfelt post ahead of her 2021 birthday. Things have soured ever since.

A source close to the Peltzes claimed Nicola was upset about the alleged song theft, not Marc’s speech.

“Brooklyn and Nicola knew Marc Anthony was close to the Beckhams and would of course complement them in his speech. If Nicola had been concerned about that, her father would not have paid for Marc Anthony and his band to perform,” the source said.