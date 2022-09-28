Victor Wembanyama wows he strengthens his position as potential 2023 top NBA Draft pick

Victor Wembanyama has already captured the attention of scouts across the NBA and he did nothing to dispel the hype around him during his game against Pau-Orthez.

The 16-year-old 7-4 prospect who plays for Metroplitans 92 finished the game, which his team won easily, with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in just 20 minutes.

In addition to filling in the stats, Wembanyama reminded everyone why NBA scouts salivate over his potential.

Several eye-opening plays for projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in the Metropolitans’ victory over Pau-Orthez. Finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks in 20 minutes after early fouls. The next game is against the G League Ignite on October 4 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/XkoWCwJM4Y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) September 27, 2022

More eyes will be on Wembanyama when he plays in the G League Ignite in Las Vegas on October 4.

The two teams have agreed to play each other in two preseason games as the Ignite prepares for the NBA G league season.

The Ignite will feature the player widely believed to be the second best prospect in the draft: Scoot Henderson.

Henderson posted an average shooting percentage of 58 percent last season as a 17-year-old, while averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with the Ignite.

The former five-star recruit not only provided prolific numbers, but also proved he was a cunning guard who can control the pace, unraveling slow and methodical failures on the perimeter on one side while still having the ability to blast past defenders as well.

If Henderson can improve his 17.4 percent shot from a three-point range, he may have a chance to wrestle the No. 1 overall pick away from acclaimed Wembanyama.