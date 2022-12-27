Victor Wembanyama: The ‘alien’ that LeBron, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry believe will change the NBA

Much of the intrigue and excitement surrounding Victor Wembanyama is the sheer volume of superlatives he’s already received from basketball’s elite.

LeBron James has labeled him an ‘alien’, Steph Curry compared the French phenom to a ‘2K create-a-player’ video game, while Kevin Durant believes ‘the league is really in trouble’ when Wembanyama is drafted as the No. 1 in 2023.

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson believes Wembanyama is the “scariest” prospect to ever head into the Association, while many feel he is comfortably the best player to enter the league since that LeBron entered Cleveland as “The Chosen One.” two decades ago.

Victor Wembanyama is being named one of the best NBA prospects of all time.

And yet Wembanyama, the 18-year-old from the French town of Le Chesnay on the outskirts of Paris, isn’t making much of the hype surrounding him.

“I haven’t done anything yet,” he told reporters in October. And yet here he is, standing at 7-foot-3 in his bare feet and with an 8-foot wingspan – EIGHT FEET – sparking a race to the bottom in the NBA for a team to land the No. 1 pick needed to nab him.

Tanking, which makes it easier to lose to worsen a season record and increase the likelihood of a No. 1 pick, has been much more closely monitored by the league in recent years. But when it comes to Wembanyama, those at NBA headquarters have been put on red alert.

There is a proverb by the 19th century French poet Alfred de Musset that best sums up Wembanyama’s mindset at this time, heading into one of the most important years of his life.

‘Il vaut mieux faire que dire‘ wrote Musset, which means ‘it is better to do than to talk’.

Wembanyama (right) shook hands with LA Lakers star LeBron James (left) earlier this year

Wembanyama’s steady rise to stardom has been guided by mum Elodie and dad Felix

There is no greater example in Wembanyama’s young career of doing, rather than talking, than when he headed to Las Vegas and two games against the NBA G League Ignite in October.

Wembanyama, who plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the French LNB Pro A league, was finally heading to the United States for his first games in the US and would face the projected No. 2 pick.

More than 200 scouts head to Sin City just to catch a glimpse of this ‘alien’ who dominates the basketball discourse in Europe. Only Adele in 2022 can claim to have caused as much of a frenzy in Las Vegas as Wembanyama did in October.

With Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker among the star names, Wembanyama delivered a masterclass on the court, finishing with 37 points, 5 blocks and 4 rebounds.

The undisputed No. 1 pick for 2023 was 7-for-11 from three and was 11-for-20 shooting from the floor overall.

His team may have lost 122-115, with Henderson impressing on the other side, but this was as bizarre as many wanted to believe Wembanyama was truly capable. This was no longer a highlight video from a gym in France, this was the teen powering it up in front of some of the game’s top decision-makers. Cue an avalanche of praise.

“When this kid comes, get ready,” former league MVP and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said of Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-4 big man has the handle of a point guard and the size to match any center in the NBA.

He refuses to let go despite being universally locked in as the No. 1 pick of 2023.

‘If you’re not ready, this boy is going to be trouble. I have never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother Kostas.

“He’s taller than Rudy Gobert but he can block shots like Rudy and shoot like KD. Crazy. And he has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he’ll be really good.’

It’s solid. He is solid. He is like the player creator of 2K,” Curry added. ‘Every point guard who wants to be seven feet is buzzing with cheat code. He is a solid talent.

‘It was great to see him. They had a pretty fun game with the Ignite team, so that was great.

Wembanyama’s fussy game is tricky given that he has the command of a perimeter guard, the shooting of a winger, and the verticality of any cross in the game.

Games in Europe are 40 minutes versus 48 minutes in the NBA and G League, so by his own admission, stamina is the area of ​​his game he now wants to improve.

‘I haven’t played in an NBA game yet. I wasn’t drafted, so I have to stay focused to achieve my goals,” he said, “because it’s going to be hard to improve every day and stay consistent.”

The biological cocktail for Wembanyama always gave him the opportunity to be truly unique.

LeBron labeled him an ‘alien’ while Steph Curry called Wembanyama a ‘cheat code’

Wembanyama (left) is expected to be drafted No. 1 ahead of guard Scoot Henderson (right)

His father, Felix Wembanyama, was a successful high jumper and is 6ft 5, while his mother, Elodie de Fautereau, is 6ft 2.

His brother Oscar is a noted handball star, while his older sister Eve plays basketball professionally and won a gold medal with France at the 2017 European Under-16 Championship.

Sporting success literally runs in his blood.

“I always felt like I was on a different level,” Wembanyama told the New York Times.

“I was living a different life than everyone else at school, for example, even in elementary school. She was thinking differently from everyone. I have always tried to be original in everything I do, and it really is something that stays in my soul: being original. Be unique. It’s like, I can’t explain it. I think I was born with it.

Wembanyama began his basketball journey with local team L’Entente Le Chesnay Versailles 78 Basket at the age of 7, having already tried his hand at judo and soccer, as a goalkeeper.

His growth was remarkable and not the glow of friends who would have stumbling starts. Wembanyama was tall, very tall, from a young age.

Le Chesnay doesn’t have much of a sporting alumnus to turn to outside of Nicolas Anelka, the former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Chelsea striker. It won’t be long before Wembanyama is the biggest export the town has ever produced.

When he first traveled to the US, Wembanyama was featured on ESPN coverage.

Even Anelka, who is a regular on the pitch to see Wembanyama before setting out on a new life in the United States, has “Wemby fever,” as it has been coined.

Drawing comparisons for Wembanyama never seem accurate. Names like Durant, Antetokounmpo, Hakeem Olajuwon, Yao Ming, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are mentioned, but there’s never really been a player who enters the league with the size of a major, the shot of a shooter from the high point and the handle. from a basis. Wembanyama is like Wembanyama, no one else.

1 pick in the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson, went viral on a weekly basis with windmill dunks and gravity-defying complete moves in college with Duke.

But Wembanyama is no stranger to going viral and one such incident dates back to 2020 when Wembanyama, then 16, made light work of then-Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

In footage that has been viewed more than 7.4 million times, Wembanyama shoots multiple defensive player of the year with ease and, dare we say it, makes a 7-foot-1 look… short.

Offers soon poured in from the Australian NBL, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Paris Basket, but he chose to go home, close to his parents and enjoy his last race in France in family surroundings.

In basketball circles, the name of Holger Geschwindner rarely needs much of an introduction.

He appeared on the cover of Slam magazine, charting his way to the NBA draft.

Wembanyama stood next to PSG striker Kylian Mbappe (left), of whom the 7ft 4in star is a big fan

Described as a ‘shooting sensei’ to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, Geschwindner is an icon of the coaching game and is said to have helped Durant with his shooting form.

In the summer of 2021, Wembanyama headed to Bavaria, specifically to Würzburg, in Germany, to enter Geschwindner’s laboratory.

His form was deconstructed and reconstructed, and while Geschwindner urged the teenager, as well as his agent Bouna Ndiaye, to avoid being bullied in the weight room, the German doctor’s main takeaway was eye-opening.

“Victor doesn’t need a damn coach,” he said. Generational stars rarely do.

#TankForWemby has taken over social media this season with NBA boss Adam Silver warning that the league office would be closely monitoring teams that actively stalled to bolster their hopes of getting the No. 1 pick and ultimately Wembanyama.

He’s a franchise holder, a culture changer, that player around whom you could build a championship-winning team for more than a decade.

For now, Wembanyama is young with the brightest spotlights on him. It’s no surprise then that one of his biggest inspirations is Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who just pulled off a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

Of course, for many years. I realize we have a lot in common,” Wembanyama told PSG TV earlier this season about Mbappe.

He is someone with whom I identify a lot. Kylian is the player who inspires me the most, but I want to be original and chart my own path.”