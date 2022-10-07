Victor Wembanyama scores 36 points in Metropolitans 92's revenger 112-106 win over G-League Ignite

Victor Wembanyama took his supernatural talent to new heights on Thursday when he took on 2023 NBA Draft rival Scoot Henderson for the second time in a row this week, logging back-to-back performances of more than 30 points.

Next year’s expected No. 1 in the draft class again put in a dominant role against the G-League Ignite in Las Vegas, with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks – all in about 37 minutes of action.

The French club and its 7-foot-4 phenom won the game 112-105, even though Henderson, 18, left the floor in the first half with a knee injury after hurting himself in a collision with Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-4, put down 36 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists on Thursday

Next year’s No. 1 NBA Draft scored a total of 73 points in 2 games vs. G-League Ignite

He did not return to the G-League development team for the second half.

But that didn’t stop Wembanyama from being +26 on the floor in a revenge win after the 19-year-old and his teammates, who lost to the Ignite by seven points (122-15) on Tuesday. In that game, the 18-year-old scored 37 points, including 7-11 from behind the arch (11-20 FG).

France’s best basketball player now returns to his home country to play in the French Basketball League (LNB Pro A) with the Metropolitans’ next league game against Le Mans on October 15.

Ahead of Thursday’s second and final matchup between next year’s top two draft picks, NBA icon Lebron described James Wembanyama as a “generational talent” after seeing the teen in person in Game 1 on Tuesday in Sin City.

“Everyone goes on and on about this unicorn thing, everyone has been a unicorn for the past few years,” James said after his LA Lakers suffered a 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “But he’s more of an alien.”

Wembanyama has been compared to an alien by LeBron James for his supernatural size and ability

Victor Wembanyama alongside 6-foot-2 Scoot Henderson (right), another elite NBA prospect

The “unicorn” title has been tossed around NBA circles in recent years to describe any player over six feet tall who can dribble and shoot like a guard. Washington Wizards 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most notable to bear the name, but years of injuries and his gunfights have all but ended that conversation.

Wembanyama, on the other hand, seemed to have no problem hitting three-pointers, or anything, in either matchup, as he scored a total of 73 points in back-to-back games this week.

“Of course it’s an honor to see such wonderful people talking about me like that, but it doesn’t change anything. […] I haven’t done anything yet. I haven’t played a game in the NBA yet. I was not drafted. I have to stay focused,” said the French striker, who can also play centrally, in response to James’ comments.

Wembanyama showed his dazzling array of skills in the second game between him and Henderson, who left Thursday’s game with a knee injury and 0 points

Rudy Gobert, French center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, greets Wembanyama after the game

Wembanyama’s performances on Tuesday and Thursday only cemented his status as the expected first pick of the 2023 Draft, leading some to question whether he would have to sit out the rest of the French season to avoid injury ahead of next summer’s draft.

However, his agent told ESPN that ‘Wemby’ will not do such a thing.

“NBA people tell me to take him out, and we’re not going to take him out,” player agent Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN on Wednesday. ‘If we came up with such a conversation’ [Wembanyama], he will look at us and say, ‘What are you talking about?’ He will never agree. He wants to compete and get better. At Victor, basketball comes first and everything else comes second. He was so mad he lost.’

Henderson, meanwhile, scored 28 points in Game 1 before leaving the field injured in Game 2 on Thursday in the first quarter.

The severity of his injury is not yet known as only time will tell if he will be back for the G-League Ignite’s next game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday.