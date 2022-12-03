Victor Radley, Roosters’ hitman, reveals a new girlfriend as Brad Fittler calls to change the Origin rule

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley has revealed his new girlfriend via Instagram after a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw England crash out in the semi-finals.

But his luck could turn when New South Wales coach Brad Fittler calls for an Origin eligibility change that would allow the enforcer to play for both his country and his state.

24-year-old Radley had an impressive World Cup with England, losing to Samoa in the semi-finals after losing gold points.

Victor Radley (R) and new girlfriend Taylah Cratchley (L) at the Roosters End of Season Awards

The Eastern Suburbs hard man posted his overseas holiday highlights on Instagram, featuring images of new girlfriend Taylah Cratchley.

Cratchley, who works as a model and business partner for luxury resort apparel brand Kiyomii, has appeared in online photos with Radley since August of this year and was also with him at the Roosters end of season awards dinner.

Radley also posted photos of the two touring Europe with the caption “good times.”

Radley (L) and Cratchley (R) toured Europe together after losing to England in the World Cup semi-final

Now at home in New South Wales, Radley is gearing up for a season that could reward him with an Origin birth.

Blues coach Brad Fittler has called for a change to the eligibility criteria because it shouldn’t matter which international side a Blues player represents.

“If you were born in NSW or Queensland and qualify at a certain age – at this stage it’s 13 – then you should be able to play for NSW or Queensland… that’s all,” the 50 told year old NSWRL.

“I wonder why these players are not given the opportunity or opportunity to play for NSW because of their father’s legacy, and they are given the opportunity to play international football at some point in their careers.

Radley will train with the NSW Blues squad for game two in 2022, but was not selected in the last 17

Reimis Smith played for New Zealand, but he played for NSW [in juniors] and grew up in NSW since he was a baby.’

Referring to Radley’s case earlier this year, the Channel Nine commentator said it would be a “shame” for the formidable young gun to go through his entire career without stepping into a blue jersey.

Radley was selected for the wider NSW squad in game two this year, but failed to make the 17.

Radley sings the national anthem with his British teammates during his first game of the Rugby League World Cup

In 2021, he missed the Origin Series due to suspension in what has been a rollercoaster year for the No. 13.

When Radley announced his allegiance to England earlier this year to honor his father Nigel’s legacy, he involuntarily withdrew from the prospective Origin squad.

“But that’s not my decision. I’ve made my decision to play for England and I’ll never be one to complain,” said Radley Fox Sports.

“I knew what I was doing and if that changes happy days, but if it doesn’t, I’ll keep doing it.”