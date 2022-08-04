Victor Radley is left bloodied with a NASTY gash as Roosters beat Broncos

Victor Radley required medical attention after sustaining a nasty head injury when the Sydney Roosters further questioned Brisbane’s credentials with the SCG.

While the Roosters were trying to make ground for their own try-line, Radley collided head-on with Broncos star Jake Turpin and blood gushed from his forehead as he went to the ground.

After receiving medical attention and bandaging, Radley was sent back to the field and continued to play until the 63rd minute, when he was withdrawn to Matthew Lodge.

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW.

The Roosters’ win puts them well in the mix for a spot in the top eight, and Thursday night’s win means Manly (10th) and St. George Illawarra (11th) will both follow the Roosters by a game and points difference, even if they win their own round 21 matches against parties higher than they are on the ladder.

The Broncos failed to bounce back from last week’s shock loss against the Wests Tigers and could drop as low as seventh by the end of the weekend.

The Roosters scored six tries out of Brisbane’s three and did most of the damage in the early substitutions, dodging the mistakes that marred last week’s win to keep pace with the clock in the opening 18 minutes.

The chemistry of the Luke Keary and Sam Walker halves looks stronger than ever, thanks in no small part to Keary’s downshift to five-eighths.

Keary made the kick that put the Roosters in position to score their first try, before Walker chipped in from halfback to give Nat Butcher their second.

Even without a concussion, home state representative Lindsay Collins rolled the Roosters’ front pack more easily than their Brisbane counterparts, who missed the suspended Patrick Carrigan.

A typical workman-like performance by James Tedesco (252 yards) helped the Roosters win the battle for territory for most of the night.

Three tries down, the Broncos scored through Corey Oates in their first foray into enemy territory and were welcomed as mistakes started creeping into the Roosters’ game.

In the second half, both sides missed opportunities as the tough conditions started to take their toll.

But when Keary cut through the defense with a cunning individual effort, the Roosters’ victory was confirmed with just over 10 minutes left.

The Broncos have conceded more than 30 points six times this year, including twice in the past two weeks, and will need to bolster their defenses to make any impact in the finals.

A top four finish isn’t out of reach just yet; Brisbane will consider all four remaining matches against Newcastle, Melbourne, Parramatta and St George Illawarra to be won.

Rooster whoer Sam Verrills left the field for a head injury assessment late in the second half and did not return.

Brisbane winger Selwyn Cobbo returned from concussion sustained in the home state decision but had limited chances as the Broncos preferred the other wing to attack.