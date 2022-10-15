Victor Radley caps off dream England debut with Player of the Match award

<!–

Victor Radley made a dream debut for England when the Sydney Roosters’ cannon helped Shaun Wane’s side get 60 past Samoa at St James’ Park.

Sydney-born Radley, 24, has defected to England – his father’s homeland – for this year’s World Cup, with some pundits in Australia arguing that he was not good enough to play for Mal Meninga’s side.

He showed, however, that he belongs on the international stage with a sensational performance at St James’ Park and although he didn’t make it onto the scoreboard himself, the lock helped his side cut Samoa open.

Victor Radley completed a dream debut for England with the Player of the Match award

As a result, he was named Player of the Match after their massive win, but claimed he was “a little embarrassed” to take home the award.

“It was a lot of fun, very tough in the beginning,” he told BBC Sport. “I don’t know how I got Player of the Match, I’m a little embarrassed, but it was a really good game.

“We knew they were going to fire and they did and for the first 20 minutes I was so tired. It was good for us to hold on and keep fighting.

Sydney Roosters’ gun was sensational for his country when they crushed Samoa

“In the end we scored points, which didn’t quite show how the game was played, but I’m really stoked.”

When asked if England are no longer the underdog they want the media to be, he said: “I didn’t feel like an underdog myself, I don’t really read the media. I don’t think we’re the underdog and we showed that tonight.’

He added that the squad is growing together: “A lot, even if we give each other hugs, we get closer every day, to give everyone a hug and a kiss at the end, it was really good.”