Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Juan Mata watch as England stun Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final

It was a Manchester United love affair at Bramall Lane on Tuesday as three of their senior male stars went on to cheer on United’s female stars during the Euro 2022 semi-final in England.

United’s WSL star Alessia Russo scored the third of the Lionesses’ four goals as the tournament’s host defeated Sweden, the second best team in the world behind the US.

Premier League defenders Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire represented both sides on the pitch, joined by Juan Mata, who left the Red Devils when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Maguire made it through the Sheffield United youth system, making 134 senior appearances for the Blades at the start of his illustrious career.

The 29-year-old centre-back was part of the England men’s squad that finished second at the postponed Euro 2020 last summer, and he was on hand to see the women at least match that.

After the match, Maguire posted on Instagram: ‘Great atmosphere and performance at the Lane @lionesses were incredible, euro finalists, so proud of you all @england’.

He tagged former Spain international Mata, 34, and Lindelof, as the trio made up just some of the 28,624 fans who gathered in the Bramall Lane stands, bringing in a record number of visitors to every women’s European Championship semi-final.

Mata’s Spain were the team to beat England in the quarter-finals in Brighton to reach this stage, while Lindelof’s Sweden was on the losing side this time in Sheffield.

Versatile defender Lindelof, 28, has capped 52 caps for the men’s national team but could only watch as his female compatriots were easily pushed aside by the Lionesses.

The Swedish side was constantly denied throughout the game by the goalkeeping exploits of Mary Earps – another Manchester United legend, having made 58 WSL appearances since joining the Red Devils in 2019.

Earps kept Stina Blackstenius from scoring goals for Sweden, especially early in the second half when she knocked over an attempt by the Arsenal striker from close range.

All three United players in England’s 23-man squad played, with Ella Toone getting 11 minutes on the pitch as Chelsea’s late replacement Fran Kirby.

The men who remain at the club are back training under the guidance of new coach Erik ten Hag, with preparations for the new Premier League season starting for them on August 7.

Meanwhile, three of United women have a date at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night against the winners of the second semi-final between Germany and France.

Once back on club duty, the female Red Devils kick off their WSL campaign with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the opening round of matches.