Victims of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school massacre

A jury has recommended a life sentence without parole for the attacker in the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. These are the victims:

ALYSSA ALHADEFF, 14

Alyssa excelled in math and Spanish, was a gifted writer and captain of her soccer team. According to her family, she was not afraid to speak her mind. Her mother, Lori, was elected to the Broward County school board nine months after the platform shooting to improve campus security.

SCOTT BEIGEL, 35

Beigel, a beloved geography teacher and cross-country coachdied trying to escort students into his classroom and away from the gunman.

MARTIN DUQUE, 14

Martin, an immigrant from Mexico, was remembered by his family as an avid football fan, a good student, and a devout churchgoer. He was a member of the school’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

NICK DWORET, 17

Nick was an experienced swimmer who had accepted an athletic scholarship to Indianapolis University, where he planned to study finance. His younger brother Alex was injured in the shooting. Their parents have started a charity, Swim4Nick, which offers swimmer scholarships and swim clinics, and will soon be offering water survival classes for toddlers.

AARON FEIS, 37

Feis was an assistant football coach and security guard at Stoneman Douglas, his alma mater. He died while rushing into the building to rescue students. He was survived by a wife and daughter.

JAIME GUTTENBERG, 14

Jaime was a performing dancer who hoped to become an occupational therapist and mother. She always stood up for the bullied. Her father, Fred Guttenberg, has become an outspoken national advocate for stricter gun regulations.

CHRISTOPHER HIXON, 49

Hixon, the school’s athletic director and a Navy veteran, died while rushing to confront and stop the gunman. His wife, Debbi, was chosen to the Broward County school board last year. A video of President Joe Biden comforting the Hixons’ son, Corey, a month after the shooting went viral during last year’s campaign.

LUKE HOYER, 15

Luke’s family said he was a loving, sweet person who loved basketball and “smiled all the time.” Reserved, but with a wry sense of humor, he was known by his friends as the king of the one-word answer.

CARA LOUGHRAN, 14

Cara enjoyed Irish dance and gymnastics. Her family said she was an excellent student who loved the beach.

GINA MONTALTO, 14

Gina was a member of the Stoneman Douglas Winter Color Guard team and was described by one of her instructors as “the sweetest soul ever.” Her father, Tony Montalto, is president of Stand With Parkland, the group that represents the families of the victims.

JOAQUIN OLIVER, 17

Joaquin, a gifted writer who loved football, was known as “Guac,” short for “guacamole,” because some had trouble saying his name. He had brought flowers to school as a Valentine’s gift for his girlfriend. His father, artist Manuel Oliver, has become known for pieces denouncing gun violence and started the organization “Change the Ref” to lobby for stricter gun regulations.

ALAINA SMALLER, 14

Alaina was a member of the school’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and spent countless hours volunteering through her church. A few months before the shooting, she had helped families in Florida recovering from Hurricane Irma. Her father, Ryan, served on a state commission investigating the causes of the shooting and has become active in conservative political causes.

MEADOW POLLACK, 18

An aspiring lawyer, Meadow was an outgoing personality who died while trying to protect a younger student with her body. She was three months away from graduating and planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton. Her father, Andrew Pollack, has become a conservative activist. Speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention, he blamed the shooting for the “far-left” Broward County school board.

HELENA RAMSAY, 17

Helena was described by friends as a ruthless college student with a reserved personality. She was born in England and had moved to the United States when she was two. She died trying to protect a friend from the gunman as he fired into their classroom.

ALEX SCHACHTER, 14

Alex, a quiet boy, was an enthusiastic member of the school band and played the trombone. His mother died when he was a young child. His father, Max, served on the state commission investigating the causes of the shooting and has become a national advocate for stricter school safety measures.

CARMEN SCHENTRUP, 16

Carmen was a semifinalist of the National Merit Scholarship, one of 53 in Broward County. She planned to attend Washington State University with the goal of becoming a medical researcher and finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the neurological condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

PETER wang, 15

Peter, dressed in his Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps uniform, died trying to get other students to safety. He dreamed of attending the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. The school granted him posthumous admission.

