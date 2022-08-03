Victims of Equifax credit rating reveal how it forced mortgage rates UP

Millions of outraged Americans have fallen victim to the Equifax credit rating scandal after the company handed out false scores while its CEO — who is believed to have a multi-million dollar salary — waved it off saying the impact was “minor.”

Equifax, one of America’s top credit rating companies reporting on more than 200 million consumers, sent inaccurate scores that differed by 25 points or more for consumers applying for auto loans, mortgages and credit cards.

Many people had their credit scores lowered between March and April, meaning that in many cases their loan applications were rejected and they were plagued by high interest rates.

But the company dismissed the credit issue, saying there was “no shift” for the “vast majority of consumers” during the three-week outage.

Shalomim Halahawi, a rabbi from Georgia, testified to the glitch and said he saw his credit score, which ranged between 811 and 820, suddenly drop to 669 in a day.

“I went ballistic and challenged it and suddenly 809 popped up again,” Halahawi wrote on Facebook. This is with 100% paid bills, mortgage payments, loans, credit cards etc combined for over a decade. Never missed a payment, not even during the pandemic.’

“I don’t play about my credit score,” he added.

A Twitter user named Emocane said he also saw a sudden drop in his credit score during the affected period in late March as he finalized the purchase of his new home.

They said, ‘I closed my house on March 30, and on March 23, the lender re-managed my credit and magically increased my rate. F*** you @Equifax, I’ll give you these hands in court, f***s.’

One woman, Amaya Magdala, said she would close a house in May – but after the inspections were already completed, her lender said her credit rating went from 700 to zero.

Amaya said the buying process went smoothly right before her credit plummeted seemingly out of nowhere.

She wrote: ‘This happened to us. We were all set to close our house in May and then after inspections, appraisal, everything went smoothly and we were due to move in a few weeks, we learned from our lender that our credit suddenly went from high 700 to ZERO. The ‘credit’ system should be abolished.’

Samuel, another Twitter user affected by the glitch, wrote, “My TransUnion credit score is 706 while Equifax is 620. I filed a credit dispute with them last week.

Bank executives and other sources claimed that car loan, mortgage and credit card applicants were hit by the bug, causing their scores to fluctuate between credit ranges and potentially result in them missing out on the best interest rates available.

One Twitter user said they saw his mortgage interest rate rise after their credit score was checked during the affected period

“This afternoon this appeared on my phone. I knew something was terribly wrong!!!

“When I called last week, a law firm picked up. I kept asking the lady why a law firm would pick up Equifax line, she won’t give me a straight answer.”

Bank executives and others familiar with the errors said the inaccurate scores were enough to alter the interest rates available to consumers, while others were rejected from applying for the loans altogether. The Wall Street Journal reports.

Equifax said the issue, which was attributed to a “coding issue,” has been resolved and the outage did not affect the vast majority of consumer credit reports.

“We found that there was no shift in the vast majority of scores during the three weeks of the issue,” Sid Singh, president of Equifax’s US Information Solutions, said in a statement.

Mr Singh, who has an estimated net worth of $18.5 million, added: “For those consumers who have experienced a score shift, the initial analysis indicates that only a small number of them have received a different credit decision.”

Mark Begor, the CEO of Equifax, who earns an estimated $14 million from his position, had acknowledged the outage at an investor conference in June, claiming the impact would be “pretty small” and “not something significant to Equifax.” ‘

Shares of Equifax fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday after reports of the credit failure

However, sources told the WSJ that millions were affected, with a bank official saying as many as 18 percent of applicants had their credit scores affected by 8 points during the three-week glitch period.

Another source told the outlet that a car borrower saw that 10 percent of its applicants had inaccurate credit scores, with several thousand seeing their score affected by up to 25 points.

One source even claimed that a small number of loan applicants went from no credit scores to a score in the 700s and vice versa.

Even the smallest changes can have lasting effects on the interest rates and loans consumers can get. Typically, the higher the credit score, the more likely an applicant will be approved for a loan at a lower interest rate.

Equifax also breaks consumer credit scores into five categories: poor, fair, good, very good, and excellent, and a 25-point change can make all the difference.

If a consumer with an excellent score of 775 were to see his credit rating drop by 25 points, it would put him in the very good category and cause him to miss out on the best interest rates.

Lenders are now scratching their heads over how to fix the problem, with some considering giving consumers new loans to get better interest rates and allowing those who were rejected to reapply. reported the WSJ.

“We are not taking this issue lightly,” Singh said in a statement, adding that Equifax was working with lenders on a solution and provided updated credit information.

Immediately after news of the gaffe, Equifax saw its stock plunge 2.12 percent on Tuesday, closing at its first low since the stock rose sharply last week.

This isn’t the first time Equifax has run into trouble. In 2017, the credit rating giant fell victim to a hack that exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million American consumers.

The breach led to the ousting of former CEO Richard Smith after regulators determined the company had not taken basic steps to protect consumer data, forcing Equifax to pay $700 million in fines.

The outage is likely to put Equifax in trouble with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which regulates America’s top three credit reporting companies – Equifax, TransUnion and Experian.

The agency is currently investigating how the three companies are handling consumer disputes after the companies agreed to remove tens of billions of dollars in medical debt from consumer credit reports.