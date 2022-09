Victim of mobility scooter stabbing in Greenford, west London named as Thomas O’Halloran, 87

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, was brutally stabbed to death while riding a mobility scooter in broad daylight yesterday

A ‘very kind’ elderly man who raised money for victims of the Ukraine war was brutally stabbed to death while riding a mobility scooter in broad daylight yesterday in another day of bloodshed in London.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who was well-known amongst locals as ‘a regular musician at South Greenford train station’, was attacked yesterday afternoon in what is thought to be the 59th murder in the capital so far this year.

Metropolitan Police officers were called just after 4pm to Cayton Road – near the busy A40 Western Avenue – to reports of a man with stab injuries and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe that the busker, originally from Ennistymon, Ireland, travelled ’75 yards or so on his mobility scooter’ to beg for help after he was reportedly ‘surrounded by youths’ and stabbed.

Hero neighbours rushed to the scene in an unsuccessful attempt to save Mr O’Halloran’s life before paramedics arrived.

His killer is believed to have fled in the seconds after the attack and there have been no arrests, with police appealing for witnesses.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson described the incident as a ‘shocking act’ of ‘unprovoked violence’.

He said today: ‘I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.

‘As of now, the public will see extra officers patrolling the area over the coming days. They are there to protect you and to help you.

‘I realise the dreadful impact that incidents like this have on our communities – I would like to reassure you all that we are doing all we can to solve the horrendous crimes that we have seen across London over the last few days.

‘I stress that London remains one of the very safest cities in the world.’

It marks the sixth murder investigation launched by Scotland Yard in just four days and has sparked a flurry of criticism against London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said he was ‘devastated’ to hear of yesterday’s attack.

On Monday morning a man was stabbed to death at a Korean restaurant on Poland Street near Oxford Street in the West End. That afternoon a 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death at an address near Acton Town tube station.

A 36-year-old man was found dead in Lewisham and a 60-year-old man was fatally injured during a fight in Dagenham on Sunday, and a 25-year-old man was shot dead in Walthamstow on Saturday.

The victim’s mobility scooter, which was well-known amongst locals who often saw him playing the accordion on it outside South Greenford train station and Tesco, was left at the scene of the crime

The stabbing took place just off the busy A40 Western Avenue (pictured) in what locals describe as a ‘very quiet’ area

Yesterdays stabbing marks the sixth murder investigation launched by Scotland Yard in just four days and is thought to be the 59th homicide in the capital so far this year

Metropolitan Police officers were called just after 4pm to reports of a man with stab injuries and he was declared dead at the scene

A police cordon and tent in Greenford, west London, this morning after a man riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted last night: ‘I’m devastated that an elderly man was killed in a horrific attack this evening. My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

‘I’m in close contact with @MetPoliceUK who have an additional uniformed presence in the area. I urge anyone with information to come forward.’

But Mr Khan has been criticised by many for the huge numbers of violent crimes in the capital in recent weeks.

Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham Greg Hands tweeted yesterday morning that Mayor Khan needs to ‘get a grip’ after the fifth stabbing in a single weekend was confirmed.

Hitesh Patel, 62, a shop owner at Greenford station told the Evening Standard that the Mr O’Halloran, who he says was a father-of-three, would often play the accordion on his mobility scooter outside Tesco and the train station to raise money for Ukraine victims.

Mr Patel said: ‘He always had a Ukraine flag on the front of his basket. It said Help for Ukraine as he played. He was very good, kind man.

‘I can’t believe anyone would hurt him in broad daylight like that. We will miss him and his playing around here.’

Frasley Coutinho said the stabbing in Greenwood took place right in front of his house and he managed to catch some of the incident on CCTV.

He said: ‘I saw a couple of people gathering around him and then he drove past and stopped further up, and then there was a group of young boys around him.

‘I had a rose plant blocking it so I couldn’t see any more.’

Mr Coutinho added: ‘It is terrible. This is a peaceful area.

‘It happened in broad daylight in summertime on a busy road as well.

‘I see him all the time. I have lived here for the last few years and he was jolly. We would say ‘hello’ to each other.

‘He was quite a peaceful guy going on his way.’

Footage from the scene posted online showed paramedics running to treat the victim.

Officers are now appealing for dashcam video or cycle helmet footage from anyone who was on the Western Avenue A40 Eastbound near Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 1.15pm and 4.15pm.

Simran Advani, 25, a senior property manager who lives nearby, told how she often saw Mr O’Halloran on his mobility scooter every few days and that he ‘always used to smile’.

She said: ‘He was a nice old man. He often goes round the block, he always went on the road not the pavement.

‘This is a very quiet area, you never hear any noise on this street. It’s scary for a man in his 80s to be killed here.

‘Most people on this road are elderly, you never hear any noise and never see any young people. It was just like a normal day today.

‘There’s a parade of shops just round the corner under the train tracks and through an alley way which he might have been heading from or to.’

Another neighbour, who did not wish to give his name, said: ‘It’s not nice, it’s normally quiet here. It’s out of the way.

‘I feel sorry for his family – I’m not entirely shocked with the amount of stabbing you hear on the news.

‘There are not many people coming and going, there’s not really any foot traffic. There’s playing fields and a school nearby. A lot of people park their cars here.’

He said there was a bus stop nearby, but ‘other than that not many people are walking around here’.

Neighbours have also expressed fear after the latest in a spate of murders in the capital.

Ali Gaber, 80, who lives near the cordon, said: ‘I am very worried. He is an old man and somebody stabbed him.

‘What were they looking for? Of course I am worried, I am over 80 too and am disabled. I feel really unsafe.

‘This is quite a quiet area and everybody knows each other.’

Police have been door-to-door in Greenford this morning asking for CCTV footage. They are also appealing to drivers for dash-cam footage

Police guard a cordon in Greenford today as investigations continue following the death of the elderly man yesterday

Police at the scene in Greenford, west London, this morning after a man riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death

Forensic experts in blue overalls could be seen loading bags containing various items into police vans as dozens of officers guarded the scene.

A police cordon had been thrown over the site of residential semi-detached houses. It covers a T-junction between Cayton Road and Runnymede Gardens, which runs parallel to the A40 main road.

Two blue, yellow and white crime scene tents marked ‘MPS’ were pitched up next to the A40 on Runnymede Gardens, where forensic officers were working under bright lights on the road surface.

Officers at the scene in the early hours of this morning. Evidence tents covered the victim’s mobility scooter and his body

Police continued to examine the scene overnight into the early hours of this morning after the man was stabbed to death

The man’s mobility scooter was taken away from the scene in Greenford last night to be examined by detectives

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: ‘My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

‘I’m asking for anyone with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4pm.

‘The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.’

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: ‘This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

‘We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.

‘The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

The pensioner’s body was taken from the scene in a private ambulance in the early hours of this morning

The ambulance and air ambulance rushed to the incident where an elderly man was found yesterday afternoon

Emergency services workers in Greenford battle to save the pensioner’s life after he was attacked yesterday afternoon

‘My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you – if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know.’

The London Ambulance Service was called out at 4.10pm.

A spokesman said: ‘We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

‘Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.’

According to traffic monitoring website INRIX, Runnymede Gardens is closed in both directions, with queuing traffic. The website added: ‘A number of emergency services are in attendance. There are long delays along the A40 as a result of this.’