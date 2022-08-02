Vicky Pattison’s alcohol documentary brings viewers to tears

Vicky Pattison brought viewers to tears when she discussed her relationship with drinking in the Channel 4 documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, broke into a sweat when she saw old footage of herself drunk on the program.

The show took a look at Vicky’s relationship with her father John, who struggled with alcoholism for much of his life.

Emotional: Vicky Pattison brought viewers to tears when she discussed her relationship with drinking in the Channel 4 documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me

His relationship with booze deteriorated after he retired from the government to the point where he drank vodka every morning and was hospitalized with cirrhosis of the liver.

His addiction caused the collapse of his 30-year marriage to Vicky’s mother Carroll, who admitted she doesn’t know how he is still alive.

During the show, Vicky said in a voiceover about her own relationship with booze: “Three or four drinks and I’m social, fun and I can function the next day.

“Any more and I don’t know when to stop. I’d go so far as to say I can’t stop.”

Candid: The show took a look at Vicky’s relationship with her father John, who has struggled with alcoholism for much of his life

Her candor impressed viewers, with many taking to social media to say that the program made them emotional.

Other viewers with alcoholism in their family said they had something to do with the documentary and thanked Vicky for making it.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Just watched the Vicky Pattison documentary. So brave to tell this story. There is such a stigma attached to alcoholism and more help is needed. Well done Vicky xxxx’.

Another said: ‘Well, I cried with you. So recognizable, so brave and I’m sure it will help a lot of people get through it.”

Response: Her candor impressed viewers, with many taking to social media to say the show made them emotional

Another added: ‘Thank you Vicky Pattison for sharing your story so honestly – we should all talk more openly about some of the problems alcohol can cause in our lives. I’m sure your story will help a lot of people!’

One viewer said: ‘I found this a very moving and self-aware portrait of your relationship with your father and alcohol, and I really hope we see more of you on TV like this, you speak so eloquently. I wish you both a good journey.’

Another wrote: ‘#AlcoholDadAndMe hit me right on the feel. I love you and miss your father and I know you didn’t choose that life.’

Heartbreaking: His addiction caused the collapse of his 30-year marriage to Vicky’s mother Carroll, who admitted she doesn’t know how he’s still alive

It comes when Vicky said she’s no longer reaching for a drink to calm her nerves — and she’s credited her fiancé Ercan Ramadan for helping her out.

She told the Mirror: ‘Had we met 10 years younger we just wouldn’t have worked at all, I probably would have found him boring. But he is exactly what I need, he gives me peace.’

Vicky claims she drinks because she’s “neurotic,” adding that she’s “always nervous.”

She said, ‘When I drink something, it relaxes me and that was all I’d ever found that calmed me—until Ercan. He makes me feel like it’s okay to be myself.”

Vicky confirmed she’s tied the knot with her partner after he got down on one knee during a marriage proposal in Dubai in February.

If you are concerned about yourself or someone else drinking, call Drinkline toll free and confidential on 0300 123 1110