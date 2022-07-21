Vicky Pattison speaks of her heartbreak at holding off on having children

Vicky Pattison has spoken of the heartbreaking reason she hasn’t had kids yet, saying she’s “afraid” of starting a family in case her offspring feel “broken” like her.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, who was known for her excessive drinking on the show, feared she would “go the same way” as her father and become an alcoholic, leaving her own children struggling to grow up.

Prior to the release of her new Channel 4 documentary Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me, despite not wanting to imitate her father’s behavior, she said there had been times in her life when she was “just like him.” Has been.

Speaking to Sky’s Beth Rigby, Vicky said of her father: “He’s fine, that’s all we can hope for, every day is a challenge, he’s winning his battle at the moment.”

Beth replied, “That’s really good to know, because the documentary is all about his relationship with alcohol, your relationship with him and his difficulties.

His struggle of 30 years of trying to stop drinking and failing and succeeding at various points.

“The thing that comes out is the fear you have that you’re going to be your father.”

Vicky, who is engaged to Ercan Ramadan, said she has an addictive personality and admits she sometimes struggles to find “balance” while doing extreme things.

She added: “So I convinced myself that it was a foregone conclusion that I would end up like my father and it led us down some really self-sabotaging paths at times.”

About her fear of having children, Vicky said, “I was also just really scared that I was going to have kids who felt broken in some way like I did.

‘But the documentary has brought us a lot of peace and clarity.’

It comes after Vicky said she hoped the documentary would “bring more sunlight into alcoholism and break the stigma surrounding it.”

Speaking to The Times Magazine, she talked about Geordie Shore and how her fellow cast members had built a reputation for “glamorizing” binge drinking.

The former I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! winner said she “feels sick” looking back at clips from the Newcastle-based reality show, and that she “didn’t like who it made me”.

“I thought I was my father’s daughter, so it was going to happen sooner or later and it didn’t really matter when,” she told The Times.

“A lot of people on the show were really having a good time and got funny and silly and then stopped. I never was. I don’t have an off switch and I was never a nice drunk.’

Vicky added that she “didn’t blame the show’s producers,” but that at 22 she didn’t have the skills to be “surrounded by so much alcohol.”

The reality star was arrested in 2013 after he threw a shoe into a bar, injuring a woman and a staff member.

She was suspended from Geordie Shore and says she considered suicide but was supported by her sister and a friend.

She returned to the show for two more series, eventually quitting in 2014.

If you are concerned about yourself or someone else drinking, call Drinkline toll free and confidential on 0300 123 1110