Vicky Pattison speaks about plans to freeze eggs and admits fears

Vicky Pattison has spoken out about her plans to freeze her eggs because she wants to have a child just before she turns 40, but admitted doctors told her her eggs are “geriatric.”

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, has said she plans to freeze her eggs in October and have a baby after marrying her fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

During Thursday’s Loose Women, Vicky said she and Ercan – with whom she has been in a relationship for three years – plan to tie the knot in 2024 and have a baby soon.

But Vicky, who will turn 35 in November, admitted she was afraid of freezing her eggs after doctors told her her eggs were classified as “geriatric.”

Geriatric pregnancy is a rarely used term for having a baby over the age of 35, as it is considered the age at which fertility begins to decline more rapidly.

Speaking about her plans to freeze her eggs, Vicky said: “Our plan now is that we will probably get married in 2024, let everyone who had weddings canceled due to Covid catch up. But we will start freezing eggs in October of this year.

“It’s really scary, you know my eggs are classified as geriatric? I have a feeling they are pretty little eggs, but yes they are classified as geriatric.

“I don’t think girls are aware of how hard it gets to get pregnant, conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies after the age of about 30! I’m flying the flag.’

Vicky went on to explain why she wants to wait a few years before having a baby, saying that her relationship with Ercan is still new and she wants to enjoy it first.

“Although I love Ercan, our relationship is still in its infancy, we’ve only been together for three years,” she said.

“I’d just love to have the chance to enjoy each stage naturally, before I go and add sleepless nights and a permanently crying bundle of joy.”

The TV personality said she hopes to have a baby just before she turns 40, as she shared how she’s changed her mind about having children.

She said, “I’d really like to have a baby just before I’m 40, so just after we get married, but who’s to say what’s going to happen.”

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, Vicky said she didn’t think she wanted children when she was younger, and spoke openly about it when she was 28 years old.

She said she had “other” priorities in her 20s, but also admitted that her main reason for not wanting children was her fear that they would be “destined alcoholics.”

In her recent documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me, Vicky admitted that she feared she would become an alcoholic like her father John, and said she was concerned that her own children would feel the same.

But on Loose Women, Vicky said she changed her mind about children after doing more research into alcoholism, despite being “absolutely convinced” she wouldn’t have children when she was younger.

She said, “I was so worried deep down that I would have kids like me who felt broken in some way or as if they were predetermined alcoholics like my father. I’ve changed my mind, I’ve learned more about the disease, I’ve matured a lot.”

After the release of her Channel 4 documentary, she said she finds it “painful” to see Geordie Shore reflecting on her and her father’s relationship with alcohol.

The reality star starred in the MTV series about hard-drinking residents of Newcastle from 2011 to 2014.

During a talk on BBC Breakfast with Ben Thompson and Victoria Fritz last month, Vicky revealed how that version of herself no longer exists.

Vicky began: ‘Everyone will assume they know everything there is to know about me except this [the documentary] was crucial, this is different, it wasn’t so much fair as it was raw, it was hard.

“People used to watch Geordie Shore and think they had me all the way through, but a 42-minute show goes into 100 hours of footage.

“They saw a tiny glimpse and probably a version of me that doesn’t even exist anymore.”

Vicky explained how she now finds it painful to watch episodes of the MTV reality show, adding, “I found it really painful…and it’s not just the fashion choices. My behavior too, I grew up a lot.

“I think it’s a huge transition period for anyone between your early 20s and early 30s, but I grew up in the public eye, which means you have to mature much faster.

“There are real elements of myself and who I was then or at least who I was becoming that I’m really not proud of and I’m really glad I managed to charter a different course for myself.” .’

Speaking of her father’s addiction, she said, “When you’re a kid, you assume that what your childhood is is completely normal, it wasn’t until I became an adult myself, when my friends had kids, that I realized there were different ways of doing things. .

“I know the experience is mine, but I know I’m not alone, one in five kids grows up with an alcoholic parent.”

Vicky talked about winning I’m A Celebrity in 2015, adding that she realized she had a problem with alcohol because she used it to calm her nerves.

“I think everyone assumed I was riding high and having a good time and I was, but I felt so unworthy, like a cheater syndrome,” she said.

“When I came out, I was having a hard time and I thought I’d ruin it if I wasn’t careful.

“It’s easy to blame Geordie Shore for my complicated relationship with alcohol, but that wasn’t true. I had an underlying problem.”

But Vicky said she no longer reaches for a drink to calm her nerves — and she has credited her fiancé Ercan Ramadan for helping her.

She told the Mirror: ‘Had we met 10 years younger, we just wouldn’t have worked at all, I probably would have found him boring. But he is exactly what I need, he gives me peace.’

If you are concerned about yourself or someone else drinking, call Drinkline toll free and confidentially on 0300 123 1110.