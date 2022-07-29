Vicky Pattison sizzles in a black bikini on sun-soaked Croatia trip with fiancé Ercan Ramadan

Vicky Pattison looked sensational as she basked in the sun on Friday while on holiday with fiancé Ercan Ramadan in Croatia.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, took to Instagram to share a montage video of her journey, with Vicky relaxing on a seaside terrace in a black bikini.

Her halterneck swimsuit had a wrap detail at her waist, with the star showing off her bronzed tan as she reclined on her arms by the azure water.

Looks good: Vicky Pattison, 34, looked sensational as she basked in the sun on Friday wearing a black bikini with wrapped details in Croatia

Former I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! winner Vicky shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses as she took in the rays.

Moments later, Ercan, 38, could be seen jumping into the water to cool off.

They were seen kissing elsewhere in the video as they went out to dinner and enjoyed a meal together.

In love: The former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to share a montage video of her journey, with the star kissing her fiancé Ercan Ramadan as they dined out

A shirtless Ercan was seen smiling as he kissed Vicky on the lips.

Vicky confirmed she’s tied the knot with her partner after he got down on one knee during a marriage proposal in Dubai in February.

Vicky also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share body-positive, bikini-clad snaps as she soaked up the sun on her vacation.

Relaxed: Her halterneck swimwear had a wrap detail at her waist, with the star showing off her bronzed tan as she reclined on her arms by the azure water

All smiles: The star grinned as she looked over her sunglasses in one video scene, as her friends walked behind her

Wearing a chocolate brown bikini with metal ring details from the Pour Moi brand, she showed off her torso and toned physique in one shot.

In a follow-up photo, the former Geordie Shore star showed off her figure from a seated angle, reminding her followers that “all bodies look different.”

In a candid, body-positive caption, she urged her fans to be “kind” to themselves while sharing how different camera angles can make bodies look different.

Body-Positive: It comes after Vicky took to Instagram on Tuesday to share body-positive, bikini-clad snaps as she soaked up the sun during her vacation in Croatia

Candid: In a follow-up photo, the former Geordie Shore star showed off her figure from a seated angle, reminding her followers that ‘all bodies look different’

Inspirational: In a candid, body-positive caption, she urged her fans to be “kind” to themselves while talking about how different camera angles can make bodies look different

She wrote: “Just a wonderful little reminder that all bodies move, that all bodies look different from different angles and that’s fine… Always be kind to yourself.”

Earlier in the day, Vicky had detailed the first day of her sun-filled vacation and shared more stunning bikini snaps on Instagram.

For the photos, Vicky let her dark brown locks fall freely in a soft wave, while opting for a glowing palette of makeup.

Sun-kissed: Vicky showed off her stunning physique in a chocolate brown plunge bikini on Tuesday after landing in Croatia with fiancé Ercan Ramadan

She added oversized sunglasses to her look and posed next to Ercan in front of an outside mirror.

While the TOWIE star opted for swim trunks to complement Vicky’s ensemble — alongside a pair of Dolce and Gabbana flip flops.

Writing about the Boomerang, Vicky joked, “I already know I’ll be removing this tomorrow / @ercan_ram, you look great though.”