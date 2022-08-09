Vicky Pattison shows off her incredible figure in a range of swimsuits and maxi dresses in Croatia

<!–

Vicky Pattison made hearts beat faster on Tuesday, when she shared a video of her posing in different outfits during her vacation to Croatia with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, looked amazing in the clips as she donned a number of bikinis and maxi dresses.

She first slipped into a black bikini that showed off her toned stomach and long legs as she dangled them in the sea.

Turning up the heat: Vicky Pattison made hearts beat faster on Tuesday, when she shared a video of her posing in different outfits during her vacation to Croatia with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan

She then showed off her roomy cleavage in a deep-covering fuchsia pink silk dress with a daring high slit.

Vicky then donned a black zip-up swimsuit that hung from her lithe figure and fastened with a belt around her slim waist.

She also modeled a brown knit dress over a bikini and a cream knit maxi dress with a one-shoulder neckline.

Sensational: The former Geordie Shore star, 34, looked amazing in the clips as she donned a number of bikinis and maxi dresses

Her long dark brown locks were styled in soft waves and in many of the clips she shielded her eyes behind black sunglasses.

She captioned the video: “What I wore in hvar…”

It comes after Vicky said she finds it “painful” to see Geordie Shore as she pondered her and her father’s relationship with alcohol on Wednesday.

Pretty in pink: she showed off her roomy cleavage in a deep fuchsia pink silk dress with a daring high slit

The reality star, who recently released a documentary titled Alcohol, Dad And Me, starred in the MTV series about hard-drinking residents of Newcastle from 2011 to 2014.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast with Ben Thompson and Victoria Fritz, Vicky revealed how that version of herself no longer exists.

Vicky began: ‘Everyone will assume they know everything there is to know about me except this [the documentary] was crucial, this is different, it wasn’t so much fair as it was raw, it was hard.

“People used to watch Geordie Shore and think they had me all the way through, but a 42-minute show goes into 100 hours of footage.

Good looks: Vicky then morphed into a black zip-up swimsuit that clung to her lithe figure and fastened to tie her around her slim waist

Stylish: She also modeled a brown knit dress over a bikini and a cream knit maxi dress with a one-shoulder neckline

“They saw a tiny glimpse and probably a version of me that doesn’t even exist anymore.”

Vicky explained how she now finds it painful to watch episodes of the MTV reality show, adding: I found it really painful… and it’s not just the fashion choices. My behavior too, I grew up a lot.

“I think it’s a huge transition period for anyone between your early 20s and early 30s, but I grew up in the public eye, which means you have to mature much faster.

“There are real elements of myself and who I was then or at least who I was becoming that I’m really not proud of and I’m really glad I managed to charter a different course for myself.” .’

About her father, John’s addiction, she explained: “When you’re a kid, you assume that what your childhood is is completely normal, it wasn’t until I became an adult myself, when my friends had kids that I realized there were different ways of doing things.

“I know the experience is mine, but I know I’m not alone, one in five kids grows up with an alcoholic parent.”