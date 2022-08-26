Vicky Pattison showcases her slimmed down figure in a plunging pink swimsuit

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway to Corfu with fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

And Vicky Pattison showed off her slim figure in a series of Instagram snaps this week, prompting fans to ask for her secret.

The stunner, 34, who was also joined by her family during the holiday, revealed she had lost a stone after its removal of her contraceptive implant.

‘I lost a stone in 3 months’: Vicky Pattison showed off her slimmed-down figure in a deep pink bathing suit during a holiday in Corfu on Friday (pictured left in May)

Vicky looked fabulous as she lined up a storm in a bright pink PrettyLittleThing swimsuit adorned with a tropical leaf print.

The dipping bath star glimpsed her ample belongings, while the belted waist accentuated her hourglass figure.

Vicky let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders as she took in the breathtaking view from her chic villa.

Stunning: Vicky kept her 5.2 million followers updated on her journey as she shared snaps from her idyllic location

Lovebirds: She was joined by fiance Ercan Ramadan (right)

Later, when she took to her Instagram stories, the former Geordie Shore star was asked, “You’ve lost so much weight, but always post pictures of your food mockery, how do you do that?”.

Vicky replied: ‘About a year ago I had my birth control implant removed – I did it mainly because I had to live without synthetic hormones in my body, but I also lost about a stone in 3 months…’.

Secret: Later, when she went to her Instagram stories, the Geordie Shore star was asked, “You’ve lost so much weight, but always post pictures of your food mockery, how do you do that?”

Later, the television personality modeled a stylish black swimsuit from her own collection while taking numerous poses for the camera.

The ensemble clung to her enviable curves as she called it: “Super flattering.”

It comes after Vicky posted another bikini photo earlier this month along with a lengthy body positivity message.

Model: Later, the television personality modeled a stylish black swimsuit from her own collection while taking numerous poses for the camera

Daddy’s Girl: Vicky was accompanied by her father on the trip, about whom she recently made a documentary and his struggle with alcoholism

In the first snap, Vicky wore a glamorous makeup look. Meanwhile, she beamed in the second photo and went makeup-free.

The natural beauty wrote: ‘Same girl, same body, same self-esteem… This is not a ‘before and after’, not a photo of transformation, not a desperate attempt to beat some miracle product.

“This is just a little reminder that all bodies move, fluctuate and can look slightly different from one day to the next and that doesn’t make them any less beautiful or loving.

‘In this first photo I’m spray tan, wearing a luscious bikini, breathing in (obvs) and meticulously planning my angles and body shape!

‘But in the second, my spray tan has seen better days, I wear my favorite nude underwear from Marks and Sparks, which are definitely designed more for comfort than fashion or seduction, and I just leave it all hanging out!

Body positivity: It comes after Vicky posted another bikini pic earlier this month, along with a long post about body positivity

“I love social media, but I always say that the big problem with it is that it seems ‘perfect’ like it’s normal and no one is interested in normal anymore! That feels such a shame, because I LOVE normal! I get so much joy out of sweet, kind and normal.

“Whether it’s running errands, walking the dog, missing a nail, or having a flabby tummy…I hug normally.

The media personality added: ‘It’s normal to have bumps and bumps, skin texture, tiger stripes, stretch marks, cellulite and rollers. So no matter what you see on social media today – don’t let it change how you see yourself, how you feel about your own body and NEVER let it absorb any of your sunlight…

“Because, as we’ve established… most of what you see online is a bunch of shit anyway. Have a nice day everyone.’