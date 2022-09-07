Vicky Pattison says she ‘doesn’t give a f***’ about her boob stretch marks as she poses in a bikini

Vicky Pattison ‘don’t give a damn’ that she shows off her stretch marks on her breasts as she soaked up the sun in Santorini, Italy on Wednesday.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, looked nothing short of sensational in a pink leopard print bikini as she turned up a storm for a stunning Instagram photo.

The reality star shone in the glamorous two-piece as she accessorized it with a gold chain necklace and a pair of chunky dark sunglasses.

Vicky was all smiles as her short brunette locks blew in the wind in the short clip to her 5.2 million followers.

The influencer is currently enjoying the romantic getaway with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

She wrote on the post: ‘Don’t fuck with the stretch marks on my breasts…tiger stripes for the win babyyyyy’.

She also told her fans that she: ‘Spent the afternoon eating, chilling and lots of kisses with @ercan_ram…’

Later in the evening, Vicky changed into a classy black maxi dress while showing off her glowing tan on social media.

Last week, she revealed that she will be freezing her eggs next month because she “would really like to have a baby” in the next five years.

She shared her concerns about fertility, saying it’s “very scary” that her eggs are “classified as geriatric” because of her age, as she outlined her plans to start a family with fiancé Ercan Ramadan after their marriage.

Speaking of Loose Women, Vicky said she and Ercan – who she has been dating for three years – plan to tie the knot in 2024 and hope to have a baby soon after.

But Vicky, who will turn 35 in November, admitted she was afraid of freezing her eggs after doctors told her her eggs were classified as “geriatric.”

Geriatric pregnancy is a rarely used term for having a baby over the age of 35, as it is considered the age at which fertility begins to decline more rapidly.

Speaking about her plans to freeze her eggs, Vicky said: “Our plan now is that we will probably get married in 2024, let everyone who had weddings canceled due to Covid catch up. But we will start freezing eggs in October of this year.

“It’s really scary, you know my eggs are classified as geriatric? I have a feeling they are pretty little eggs, but yes they are classified as geriatric.

“I don’t think girls are aware of how hard it gets to get pregnant, conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies after the age of about 30! I’m flying the flag.’

Vicky went on to explain why she wants to wait a few years before having a baby, saying that her relationship with Ercan is still new and she wants to enjoy it first.

“Although I love Ercan, our relationship is still in its infancy, we’ve only been together for three years,” she said.

“I’d just love to have the chance to enjoy each stage naturally, before I go and add sleepless nights and a permanently crying bundle of joy.”

The TV personality said she hopes to have a baby just before she turns 40, as she shared how she’s changed her mind about having children.

She said, “I’d really like to have a baby just before I’m 40, so just after we get married, but who’s to say what’s going to happen.”

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, Vicky said she didn’t think she wanted children when she was younger, and spoke openly about it when she was 28 years old.

She said she had “other” priorities in her 20s, but also admitted that her main reason for not wanting children was her fear that they would be “destined alcoholics.”

In her recent documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me, Vicky admitted that she feared she would become an alcoholic like her father John, and said she was concerned that her own children would feel the same.

But on Loose Women, Vicky said she changed her mind about children after doing more research into alcoholism, despite being “absolutely convinced” she wouldn’t have children when she was younger.

She said, “I was so worried deep down that I would have kids like me who felt broken in some way or as if they were predetermined alcoholics like my father. I’ve changed my mind, I’ve learned more about the disease, I’ve matured a lot.”