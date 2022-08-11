Vicky Pattison looks stunning donning a brown bikini in a sizzling photo from a Croatia getaway

Vicky Pattison looked stunning in a sizzling Instagram photo from her sun-filled getaway to Croatia on Thursday.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, showed off her toned physique in a brown bikini as she posed in the sea.

She shared the holiday photo alongside a candid photo in her underwear, while posting a lengthy body positivity message.

Wow! Vicky Pattison looked stunning in a brown bikini on Thursday in a sizzling Instagram photo from her sun-filled getaway to Croatia

In the first snap, Vicky wore a glamorous makeup look. Meanwhile, she was glowing in the second photo and went makeup-free.

The natural beauty wrote: ‘Same girl, same body, same self-esteem… This is not a ‘before and after’, not a photo of transformation, not a desperate attempt to beat some miracle product. This is just a little reminder that all bodies move, fluctuate and can look slightly different from one day to the next and that doesn’t make them any less beautiful or loving️

‘In this first picture I’m sprayed, wearing a luscious bikini, breathing in (obvs) and meticulously planning my angles and body shape! But in the second, my spray tan has seen better days, I’m wearing my favorite nude underwear from Marks and Sparks, which are definitely designed more for comfort than fashion or seduction, and I’m letting it all hang out!

“I love social media, but I always say the big problem with it is that it seems ‘perfect’ like it’s normal and no one is interested in normal anymore! That feels such a shame, because I LOVE normal! I get so much joy out of sweet, kind and normal. Whether it’s running errands, walking the dog, missing a nail or having a flabby stomach… I hug normally.

Stunning: She shared the holiday snap along with a candid photo in her underwear, while posting a long body positivity message

The natural beauty wrote an important message: ‘Same girl, same body, same self worth…’

The media personality added: ‘It’s normal to have bumps and bumps, skin texture, tiger stripes, stretch marks, cellulite and rollers. So no matter what you see on social media today – don’t let it change how you see yourself, how you feel about your own body and NEVER let it absorb any of your sunlight…

“Because, as we’ve established… most of what you see online is a bunch of shit anyway. Have a nice day everyone.’

Vicky and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan were joined by a group of friends over the holiday as they revealed they were staying at the luxurious Amfora Hotel.

Couple: Vicky and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan were joined by a group of friends over the holiday as they revealed they were staying at the luxurious Amfora Hotel

It comes after Vicky said she finds it “painful” to see Geordie Shore as she pondered her and her father’s relationship with alcohol on Wednesday.

The reality star, who recently released a documentary titled Alcohol, Dad And Me, starred in the MTV series about hard-drinking residents of Newcastle from 2011 to 2014.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast with Ben Thompson and Victoria Fritz, Vicky revealed how that version of herself no longer exists.

Vicky began, “Everyone will assume they know everything there is to know about me except this… [the documentary] was crucial, this is different, it wasn’t so much honest as it was raw, it was hard.

“People used to watch Geordie Shore and think they had me all the way through, but a 42-minute show goes into 100 hours of footage.

“They saw a tiny glimpse and probably a version of me that doesn’t even exist anymore.”

Vicky explained how she now finds it painful to watch episodes of the MTV reality show, adding, “I found it really painful… and it’s not just the fashion choices. My behavior too, I grew up a lot.

“I think it’s a huge transition period for anyone between your early 20s and early 30s, but I grew up in the public eye, which means you have to mature much faster.

“There are real elements of myself and who I was then or at least who I was becoming that I’m really not proud of and I’m really glad I managed to charter a different course for myself.” .’

About her father, John’s addiction, she explained: “When you’re a kid you assume that what your childhood is is completely normal, it wasn’t until I became an adult myself, when my friends had kids that I realized there were different are ways of doing things.

“I know the experience is mine, but I know I’m not alone, one in five kids grows up with an alcoholic parent.”