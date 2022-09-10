Vicky Pattison hits out at people not being respectful of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

<!–

Vicky Pattison has taken to social media to criticize people who she says have disrespected Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The TV personality, 34, shared a lengthy Instagram post saying that the monarch “deserves our respect” following her passing at the age of 96.

Vicky shared photos of King Charles III and his mother and said many will now feel “afraid and concerned” about what lies ahead.

Speaking: Vicky Pattison has taken to social media to criticize people she says have disrespected Queen Elizabeth II’s death

She wrote: ‘I’ll leave it at that because I feel like some people on social media have forgotten how to behave in the past few days.

‘You may not be British, or Royalist, or particularly patriotic… But before the Queen was anything else, she was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother… and I can’t believe people don’t. think she deserves our respect.

And besides, regardless of your feelings for Charles, whatever they may be – he is still a man who has lost his mother and is now not only expected to take on the biggest role of his life, he is also becoming expected to put herself in her huge shoes. .. all within a year of losing his father??

Queen Elizabeth is all most of us have ever known, and I think without any of us really being aware of it, in a world that has brought us so much uncertainty and chaos, her stoic resilience and unwavering courage something constant and that brought us comfort – now that she’s gone we feel scared and anxious about what lies ahead – for the commonwealth, Britain and everything she has given people confidence in.”

Heartbreaking: The 34-year-old TV personality shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she said the monarch ‘deserves our respect’ after her passing at age 96

The former Geordie Shore star encouraged people to throw “their respects” behind Charles as he ascended the throne.

She wrote: “Instead of allowing that fear to propagate, throw respect and your faith behind this man who, despite the loss of his mother, stood up yesterday and went to work today and delivered a passionate and sensitive speech today.

‘Because I’ve never done anything so difficult or impressive in my life and it makes me think: did the people who criticize him?!

Growing up above all. Keep your feelings dignified and respectful. These people are people and right now deserve your condolences and kindness regardless of their status.

“And as for me… Long live the king.”

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

There will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign which saw her achieve her platinum anniversary this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”