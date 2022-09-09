Vicky Pattison flaunts her figure in sizzling swimwear as she soaks up the sun in Santorini 

<!–

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway to Santorini with fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

And Vicky Pattison showed off her incredible figure in a series of photos on Friday as she showed off her gorgeous summer wardrobe.

On Instagram, the reality star, 34, set a storm in a stylish red swimsuit before donning a selection of evening gowns later.

Stunning: Vicky Pattison, 34, flaunted her incredible figure in a sizzling swimwear as she showed off her favorite summer looks as she soaked up the sun in Santorini on Friday

Vicky looked fabulous in the one-piece robe with navy trim, cutouts at her slim waist and a deep zip.

Posing on her knees, the beauty showed off her freshly sun-kissed skin as she shielded her eyes behind aviator curtains.

Vicky let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders and accentuated her features with a touch of makeup.

Fun in the sun: The former star of Geordie Shore then explored the picturesque Old Island in a stunning co-bralette and matching skirt

The former Geordie Shore star then explored the picturesque old world of the islands in a stunning bralette combo and matching tiered skirt.

Decorated with a blue leaf print, the brunette beauty glimpsed her muscular midriff as she took in the historic sights.

Vicky could then be seen putting on a very leggy show as she went to dinner in a form-fitting green dress with a thigh-high slit.

Leggy Lady: Vicky made it very elongated when she went to dinner in a slim-fitting green dress with thigh-high split

The dress was ruffled and hugged every inch of her slender figure as she showed her stuff in towering gold heels.

Styling her hair in Hollywood curls, she completed the look with a matching gold clutch.

Finally, the star modeled a bright psychedelic print ensemble with a matching crop top and long skirt.

Pose: Finally the star modeled a psychedelic print ensemble with matching cropped hop and long skirt

Too many to choose from: she captioned the snaps: ‘What I wore in Santorini… part 1 What’s your favorite??!’

The bright orange plopped against her gorgeous skin as she added extra height to her frame with some brown wedges.

She captioned the snaps: ‘What I wore in Santorini… part 1 What’s your favorite??!’

It comes after Vicky said she “don’t care” about showing off her stretch marks on her breasts as she continued her lavish vacation on Wednesday.

She looked nothing short of sensational in a pink leopard print bikini as she posed up a storm for a stunning Instagram photo.

Shine in the glamorous two-piece accessory with a gold chain and chunky dark sunglasses.

Vicky was all smiles as her short brunette locks blew in the wind in the short clip to her 5.2 million followers.

She wrote on the post: ‘Don’t fuck with the stretch marks on my breasts…tiger stripes for the win babyyyyy’.

She also told her fans that she: ‘Spent the afternoon eating, chilling and lots of kisses with @ercan_ram…’