Vicky Pattison credits fiancé Ercan Ramadan with stopping her using alcohol to settle her nerves

Vicky Pattison says she no longer reaches for a drink to calm her nerves – and she has credited her fiancé Ercan Ramadan for helping her.

The former Geordie Shore star, 34, has explored her relationship with drinking and her alcoholic father John as part of an upcoming Channel 4 documentary.

Former I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! Winner Vicky has admitted that she previously calmed her nerves with booze after suffering from anxiety, but she insists former builder Vicky helped her find balance with drinking.

She told the Mirror: ‘If we had met 10 years younger, we simply wouldn’t have worked at all. I probably thought he was boring. But he is exactly what I need. He gives me a sense of calm.’

Vicky claims she drinks because she’s “neurotic,” adding that she’s “always nervous.”

She said, ‘When I drink something, it relaxes me. And that was all I had ever found that calmed me—until Ercan. He makes me feel like it’s okay to be myself.”

Vicky confirmed she’s tied the knot with her partner after he got down on one knee during a marriage proposal in Dubai in February.

It comes after she said her “greatest fear” is an alcoholic like her father.

The reality star has explored her relationship with drinking and her alcoholic father John as part of an upcoming documentary.

She worried during production that despite pursuing a healthy lifestyle, she would find out that she would always end up like her father.

She previously told the Mirror: ‘My biggest fear was that I would find out something about me or my father that I didn’t like. Or I find out, “Well, maybe you really just become an alcoholic because your dad is, and you can go on all the fitness retreats you want and you can do all the Dry January’s you like, but you’re going to take care of your kids.” to hurt”.’

Vicky – who rose to fame on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore, which is about hard-drinking residents of Newcastle – also explained that she never thought she’d start drinking when she was a little girl, but as a ‘people pleaser’ often struggled. has to say no in various social situations.

She added: “If you had asked me at the age of eight or nine if I would ever have a drink, I would have said no. I would have said “I can’t end up like my father”. And I hate that that was even something I thought about so young. But am a people pleaser and I want to be what everyone wants me to be.

“When I’m in a big social situation, like a big wedding or a big event or a party, and someone says, ‘Oh, let’s take pictures! Let’s do this!’ it’s very hard for me to say, “Oh, no, I’m someone else now.”

“Because there’s still a part of me that is that person.”

Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me airs Tuesday, August 2 on Channel 4 at 10pm.

If you are concerned about yourself or someone else drinking, call Drinkline toll free and confidential on 0300 123 1110