Vicky McClure celebrates ten years of Line Of Duty as the cast reunite

Vicky McClure celebrated the 10th anniversary of the BBC Line Of Duty when the cast reunited on Tuesday for the landmark police drama.

The actress, 39, joined her co-stars Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston, as well as producer Simon Heath and writer Jed Mercurio for dinner.

The model, who played DI Kate Fleming in hit series, beamed as the group enjoyed a glass of wine for the anniversary.

Milestone! Vicky McClure celebrated ten years of Line Of Duty when the cast reunited on Tuesday (LR Vicky, Simon Heath, Jed Mercurio, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston)

Alongside the happy photo, she wrote: ‘Happy Ten Years Line of Duty!!

“I’ve never failed to notice what this show has done for all of us and for the amazing people we’ve worked with! Big love LOD!!!’

Martin, who plays Steve Arnott in the BBC series, then shared the photo on his own Instagram, writing: ‘Celebrating ten years with this team.’

In character: The model, who played DI Kate Fleming in hit series, joined her co-stars Adrain Dunbar and Martin Compston for dinner (LR Vicky, Adrian and Martin on the show)

Fans of the show have been waiting to see if there’s a seventh season following the series sixes finale where the mysterious antagonist ‘H’ was finally exposed.

While the finale tied up a lot of unresolved storylines, there were still some gaping plot holes and storylines that remained unanswered.

Martin previously said that there is “certainly room” for a seventh series of Line Of Duty, but that people “wait and see”.

The 37-year-old actor was asked on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X whether the program was still in the works and he told the presenter ‘we think so’.

Are they coming back? Fans of the show have been waiting to see if there’s a seventh season after the series sixes finale where the mysterious antagonist ‘H’ was finally exposed

Role: Martin previously said there is ‘definitely room’ for a seventh series of Line Of Duty, but people will ‘wait and see’

Speaking about the future of the show, Martin said, “I think there’s definitely room for it.

“I mean, look, I’m really happy with the response, in terms of people being really intrigued now to see if there’s another one, but nothing has changed for us in terms of where we are after we finish a series . ‘

The Scottish actor said there was usually a gap of at least a year between each series before “the dust settles and Jed (Mercurio, the writer of Line Of Duty) finds out if there’s a story to tell.”

“So I’m really happy that people are so excited and so desperate to find out, but, like I said, this is what we’ve been doing after every series, so we’re just waiting to see what he thinks.”