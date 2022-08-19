Vicki Michelle says sitcoms are being ‘nuked’ as hit BBC series ‘Allo ‘Allo gets offensive warning

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vicki Michelle claimed that “comedy is being bombed,” as her former sitcom was slammed with an abusive warning at the start of the show.

The ‘Allo ‘Allo star, 71, who played waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche, can’t believe producers think “people making love under a sheet” are acceptable to show on TV, but a sitcom comedy can be offensive happen.

The BBC’s 1980s sitcom actress celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first episode of ‘Allo’ Allo is now realizing how culture has changed after several reruns of comedy were removed from TV.

Wow: Vicki Michelle claimed that ‘comedy is being bombed’ when her former sitcom was slammed at the start of the show with an abusive warning

She said, ‘Comedy is neutralized – or bombed. I think 80% of this country would love to remake comedy like ‘Allo ‘Allo, so 20% might dislike some of the content.

‘But people eff, blind and use the c-word on television and that’s considered fine. And on reality TV, people make love under a sheet, and that’s fine. There was no sign of that in ‘Allo ‘Allo. We kept covered, hugging instead of kissing and using nicknames that were used in wartime when the series was set. I don’t think there’s anything in it that would upset a normal person.”

Vicky went on to explain how the show’s writer David Croft described the characters he created, from the French as “randy,” German as “kinky,” and English as “stupid,” all true.

New Era: The ‘Allo’ Allo star, 71, who played lecherous waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche, can’t believe producers think ‘making love under a sheet’ is acceptable to show on TV, but a comedy sitcom may come across as offensive to viewers

The star has been advised by her 33-year-old daughter that she can no longer say certain things to people, leaving her “concerned” that she will upset someone as she was just trying to smile.

The hit series ‘Allo’ Allo produced 87 episodes and was watched by millions in 60 different provinces from 1982 to 1992.

The late lead actor Gordon Kaye, who suffered a serious brain injury in 1990 when a piece of wood broke through the windshield of his car during a storm, was sorely missed at the reunion.

So sad: The 1980s BBC sitcom actress celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first episode of ‘Allo’ Allo now realizes how culture has changed after some reruns of comedy were removed from TV

The star died in 2017 at the age of 75, having been diagnosed with dementia two years earlier.

During the reunion, Vicki gave away some of her old tips as she tried to keep her face straight during the skits.

She said: ‘We were like a family – it was a pleasure to come to work. We laughed so much while reading it that tears ran down our cheeks. If we were performing in front of a live audience, the writers wouldn’t put the skit on TV if we couldn’t laugh. So it was hard to keep a straight face – I stuck my fingernail in my finger so I wouldn’t smile.”

The presenter is also known for her recurring character Patricia Foster in the ITV soap Emmerdale.