Vick Hope reveals she was bullied for having ‘hairy legs’ and branded a ‘gorilla’

She is one of the most beautiful women in showbiz, often flaunting her long, slender legs in sizzling snaps.

But Vick Hope wasn’t always so confident with her pins, revealing her school bullying experience in a new interview where she recalled being mocked for having “hairy legs” and even branded a gorilla.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old presenter is happier than ever thanks to her engagement to Calvin Harris, 38, but the star shared how finding love was not always easy for her, and that she often sought “confirmation” from others.

Speak with The sun about her past she said: ‘I used to be bullied a bit at school. The boys laughed at me for having hairy legs. I used to be called ‘gorilla’. I was so upset and angry.’

The beauty confessed how her mother refused to let her shave her legs as a teenager and forced her to “hug her curls,” which she hated at the time.

Vick, who considered herself “pretty nerd,” shared how when she first started her career she changed everything about the way she looked, but has now learned to be happier with herself because “she can’t control how people see me.” to see’.

Meanwhile, while Vick is overjoyed with Calvin – with their romance revealed earlier this year – things haven’t always been smooth sailing in the love department.

Vick explained, “I’ve been accused of interviewing them on dates. You get used to leading conversations… In relationships you often wish things to go a certain way, but you have no control over other people’s thoughts, feelings and actions.’

Speaking of her desire for acceptance from others, she continued, “In this industry, you’re constantly looking for validation from people you don’t even know. Whatever you do or who you are or how you present yourself, you are not going to please everyone.’

It was recently revealed in an unearthed chat that Vick turned down her now fiancé when he first asked her out 13 years ago, admitting it was because “she was shallow.”

Her husband-to-be who has taken on a serious glow from his earlier years, but Vick wasn’t all that impressed with his previous appearance.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Radio in 2018, she recalled, “He looked like he used to look, I was shallow.

“I was 19 and I said no and I left Scouting For Girls or The Wombats. I do not know which. I thought they were going to get bigger, but no, it turns out Calvin Harris would turn into an Adonis.”

On May 24, it was revealed that Calvin is engaged to Vick after proposing to the Radio 1 DJ at his farm in Ibiza.

Friends close to the couple said they’ve been an item for five months and have been “smitten” after a whirlwind romance.

Vick has been wearing her diamond engagement ring for weeks after Calvin popped the question under a tree at his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”