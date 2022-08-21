Vick Hope puts on a VERY leggy display as she heads out in Ibiza with her fiancé Calvin Harris

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vick Hope looked stunning as she dined out in Ibiza on Saturday with her fiancé Calvin Harris.

It turned out that the Radio 1 DJ, 32, and superstar artist Calvin, 38, were engaged in May this year after a whirlwind five-month romance.

She put on a very leggy display in a brown cropped midi dress, along with a pair of white chunky sandals.

Couple: Vick Hope looked amazing when she dined out in Ibiza on Saturday with fiancé Calvin Harris

Vick opted for a natural makeup look under oversized sunglasses, styling her luxurious brunette locks into their natural curls as they flowed down her bust.

Meanwhile, Calvin cut a casual figure in black shorts, paired with a white t-shirt and yellow sneakers.

While they’ve both kept their relationship cut short, Vick recently confessed that she’s feeling better than ever after surrounding herself with the “right people.”

Stunning: The Radio 1 DJ, 32, opted for a natural makeup look under oversized sunglasses, styling her luxurious brunette locks in their natural curls as they flowed down her bust

Stunning: She put on a very leggy display in a brown cropped midi dress, along with a pair of white chunky sandals

The former Strictly Come Dancing star told Waitrose’s Weekend magazine: ‘I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It sounds so gushing, but I’ve figured out what makes me happy.

“It just takes time – it’s about getting older, surrounding yourself with the right people and the right things… and just trying to have fun. Life is too short.’

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Vick and Calvin are planning a low-key ceremony for their big day, with an insider telling The Sun: “While it’s a beautiful ring and extremely expensive, the couple isn’t going for a flashy or expensive wedding.

Understated: Calvin, 38, cut a casual figure in black shorts, paired with a white t-shirt and yellow trainers

The extravagance of the rock will overshadow how much they will spend on the big day itself, as they want to keep it quiet and simple with only a core of close friends and family in attendance.

“Anyway, money isn’t a real object for Calvin, who has made millions over the past 15 years making hit dance tracks.”

Vick was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin popped the question under a tree at his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”