Vick Hope flashes her diamond engagement ring as she leads the stars the 2022 Big Feastival 

She recently said yes to superstar DJ Calvin Harris’ proposal.

And Vick Hope proudly showed off her sparkly engagement ring on Friday when she joined singer Kimberly Wyatt at the Big Feastival 2022 in the Cotswolds.

The television host, 32, looked stunning in a stylish denim combo, with hot pants and a matching jacket embellished with rose detailing.

Vick layered the look over a simple white t-shirt as she slipped her feet into a pair of black Dr Martens boots.

Blur guitarist Alex James’ farm music event will feature an incredible lineup of singers over the party weekend, including The Human League, Anne-Marie and the Sugababes.

Vick accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of makeup as she let her raven locks fall in natural curls on her shoulders.

Shielding her eyes behind circular shades, the stunner caused a storm on hay bales before taking the stage as host.

Vick introduced organizer Alex before announcing the upcoming musical acts to the crowded audience.

Meanwhile, Pussycat Doll Kimberly, 40, embraced the festival theme in a mint green T-shirt dress adorned with fringes.

The star completed the look with a pair of alabaster boots and she too wore stylish glasses to protect herself from the blazing sun.

Kimberly was joined for a fun-filled day by her model husband Max Rogers and their three children, Willow, Maple and Ford.

The doting parents pulled their kids in a cart as they made their way across the festival field, which was lined with food trucks for alfresco dining.

Busy Bee: It’s been a busy year for Vick, who was seen wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question at his Ibiza ranch, Terra Masia

Katie Piper also attended the event in a chic black dress as she posed up a storm before enjoying the music.

Speaking about the event organizer Alex told the Oxford Post: ‘It all looks great – and we’ve even had a little rain, which is very welcome. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.”

“This festival combines absolutely everything I love: where I live, food, music and family stuff. And all my children are working really hard on it.’

It’s been a busy year for Vick, who was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question at his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”

Elsewhere, Vick and Maya Jama are the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presenting job, a new report says.

According to The sunpresenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years earlier this week – partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

‘Over the past three years they have both seen their careers continue to improve, and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Representatives from Maya, Vick and ITV have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.