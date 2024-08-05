Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris sparks speculation with now-deleted post… before replacing it with cryptic promise

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona sparked a media frenzy after a since-deleted social media post suggested he had dropped Kamala Harris’s pursuit of a vice presidential nominee.

Kelly, widely considered a favorite to win the job, wrote on X on Sunday night: “I spent my life in the Navy and at NASA, where the mission always comes first. Now, my mission is to serve Arizonans.”

The phrase “serving Arizonans” led many to speculate that it meant he had lost his chance to fill Harris’ former spot on the ticket after he, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota were scheduled for in-person interviews earlier in the day.

However, Kelly, a former astronaut, deleted the post within 30 minutes of publishing it and soon replaced it with another one.

“Whether it was during my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the U.S. Senate or visiting our troops overseas, I learned that when your country calls you to serve, you always answer the call,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Kelly said this was not intended to suggest anything in her own post later that evening.

Jacob Peters wrote: ‘A senator from Arizona tweeting about being a senator from Arizona is not news! Everyone go back to their Sundays!’

Harris is expected to announce her pick on Monday, ahead of her first public appearance with the vice presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

A group of lawyers led by former Attorney General Eric Holder and former White House adviser Dana Remus have compiled pages of documents submitted by each of the candidates into briefing books, CNN reports.

Harris and her vice presidential support team, which has already been selected and includes a former Biden aide, are currently reviewing them.

Harris’ campaign is also planning a social media ad featuring the duo, officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.

The vice president and her pick will embark on a battleground tour next week with stops in seven key states from Pennsylvania to Nevada.

The short list of candidates reportedly includes Kelly, Shapiro, Walz, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Kelly is seen as a front-runner in the race to become Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Harris met with Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday. The candidates will be informed Monday night or Tuesday morning if they were chosen, the sources said.

Suggestions have come in from all sides, including from people like former President Barack Obama, and will be taken into consideration along with a thorough interview process. CNN reports.

Advice has come from all corners, including from his chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, to his brother-in-law Tony West, to campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who helped Biden select Harris in 2020, who has been offering advice.

The influence of Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is also said to be vastly underestimated.

Harris reportedly values ​​the way she was welcomed into President Joe Biden’s family shortly after her selection and understands the importance of establishing a personal connection in addition to her typically pragmatic approach.

Harris’ decision to kick off her tour in Pennsylvania has sparked speculation that Shapiro could be her vice president. Her team insists she is still deciding, but a tweet from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker appeared to confirm he was the pick.

Choosing a running mate is one of the most important decisions of Harris’ political career, as she is hastily preparing a campaign to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month.

His list includes all white men with a track record of winning support from rural, white or independent voters.

Harris’ decision also influences the future direction of the Democratic Party, elevating the chosen candidate to the front of the line for future presidential contests.