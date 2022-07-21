Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Negative

A month earlier, Doug Emhoff, Mrs. Harris’s husband, tested positive for the virus. Mrs. Harris was not infected at the time. While she isolated and continued to test negative, Mr. Emhoff invited her to perform at an event with Mr. Biden cancel.

Despite being previously infected, it is possible that the vice president may contract the virus again. The antibodies that help protect against infection decline over time, and Omicron is more adept at evading those antibodies than previous variants.

Even a previous Omicron infection may not protect against another. While it’s not clear which version of the virus Ms. Harris had in April, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron was the dominant version in the United States at the time.

Now the BA.5 subvariant, which has spread even faster than previous versions of the virus, is causing a new wave of cases, including a spate of reinfections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week estimated that BA.5 is good for nearly 80 percent of new infections in the U.S

“You can be infected before — even as recently as the past few months — and have a very high rate of reinfection,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Mr Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, in an interview last week.

A recent study from Qatar, which has not yet been reviewed by outside experts, suggests that BA.4 and BA.5 are better at evading antibodies from previous coronavirus infections than previous versions of Omicron.

However, people infected with an earlier version of Omicron should be better protected than people infected with other variants of the virus. According to the Qatar study, infection with a pre-Omicron variant was 28 percent effective in preventing subsequent infection with BA.4 or BA.5. However, a previous Omicron infection was 80 percent effective in preventing a BA.4 or BA.5 infection.