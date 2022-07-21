Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Negative
Although Vice President Kamala Harris was infected with the coronavirus in April, it’s not impossible she could become infected again — a prospect sparked by being with President Biden just two days before he tested positive.
According to her schedule for the day, Ms. Harris received the president’s daily briefing in the Oval Office. She also met Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, with Mr. Biden and others at the White House.
The prospect of both Ms Harris, 57, and Mr Biden, 79, contracting the virus could be troubling, but both have been fully vaccinated and have received two booster shots, which remain highly protective against serious illness. Mrs. Harris received her second booster on April 1, and Mr. Biden on March 30.
Ms. Harris, who traveled to North Carolina on Thursday, said she had spoken to Mr Biden by phone and that he was “in a good mood.”
Ms Harris tested negative, according to a White House official Thursday morning. On the advice of the White House medical team, the vice president remains masked, but her schedule continues as planned.
She may not be clear. To account for the incubation period of the virus, many experts recommend taking a rapid test two to four days after a possible exposure and at least two rapid tests, about a day apart.
Ms Harris previously tested positive for the coronavirus on April 26. Announcing her positive test, her office said she had no symptoms and insulate at home. At that point, Mrs. Harris had already been fully vaccinated and had received two booster shots. She was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.
At the time of her infection, the vice president had not been in close contact with Mr. Biden. She had spent several days in California and hadn’t seen the president in person for eight days.
A month earlier, Doug Emhoff, Mrs. Harris’s husband, tested positive for the virus. Mrs. Harris was not infected at the time. While she isolated and continued to test negative, Mr. Emhoff invited her to perform at an event with Mr. Biden cancel.
Despite being previously infected, it is possible that the vice president may contract the virus again. The antibodies that help protect against infection decline over time, and Omicron is more adept at evading those antibodies than previous variants.
Even a previous Omicron infection may not protect against another. While it’s not clear which version of the virus Ms. Harris had in April, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron was the dominant version in the United States at the time.
Now the BA.5 subvariant, which has spread even faster than previous versions of the virus, is causing a new wave of cases, including a spate of reinfections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week estimated that BA.5 is good for nearly 80 percent of new infections in the U.S
“You can be infected before — even as recently as the past few months — and have a very high rate of reinfection,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Mr Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, in an interview last week.
A recent study from Qatar, which has not yet been reviewed by outside experts, suggests that BA.4 and BA.5 are better at evading antibodies from previous coronavirus infections than previous versions of Omicron.
However, people infected with an earlier version of Omicron should be better protected than people infected with other variants of the virus. According to the Qatar study, infection with a pre-Omicron variant was 28 percent effective in preventing a subsequent infection with BA.4 or BA.5. However, a previous Omicron infection was 80 percent effective in preventing a BA.4 or BA.5 infection.