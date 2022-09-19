Vic Mensa puts $10K worth of gas in 200 cars in promotion for his new cannabis company 93 Boyz

Earlier this month, Vic Mensa made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars at a station in Chicago’s Southside, in a promotion for 93 Boyzhis new cannabis business.

The 29-year-old rapper also handed out pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes at the Chicago promotional event, TMZ reported, for the company which he says is the first Black property of its kind in the Windy City.

A woman who took advantage of Mensa’s generosity wept when she told him how grateful she was for the relief at the pump.

The latest: Vic Mensa, 29, earlier this month made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars at a gas station in Chicago’s Southside, in a promotion for 93 Boyz. He was tricked in NYC last year

“I don’t know how I can’t get gas to take you to work,” the woman said. “We’ve got five dollars on the car, then you all came. Is nothing but God and blessings. I just want to thank you, that’s all, okay.’

Mensa said to her, “God bless you. We appreciate you. 93 Boyz got you.’

The Chicago resident told the outlet he was content to give back to the community amid a string of inflated gas prices.

Mensa told the outlet that he hoped to help his fellow Chicagoans as part of his initiatives with his cannabis company, he would often participate in community-oriented philanthropic campaigns.

Mensa was spotted at an event in Miami Beach late last year

Mensa helped fuel 200 cars at the promotional event

Mensa said the brand’s core mission is to “reinvest in the communities and individuals historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions related to cannabis use.”

Speaking with the Chicago Tribune Last month, Mensa said that after unsuccessfully seeking a license to grow and sell marijuana in Illinois, he began growing and selling through a licensed grower.

He said of his product: ‘Weed is a unifier. It’s a connector. Many good relationships have been built on it. You rarely see people breaking out into a fistfight during a smoking session. That’s not the energy of weed.’

In a statement on its site, Mensa said the brand’s core mission is to “reinvest in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions related to cannabis consumption.”

He noted that the brand is partnering with “SaveMoneySaveLife, a Chicago-based, Native-Black-led nonprofit advocating sustainable change” and focused on sponsoring “initiatives focused on prison reform and justice in the cannabis space.” .