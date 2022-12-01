‘Vibrancy and diversity’: Hakeem Jeffries elected as first black leader of House Democrats

Also chosen as part of Jeffries’ team is Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts, who won the No. 2 Democratic job, a position known as a whip. Californian Pete Aguilar, 43, and a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was elected to Jeffries’ current position as chairman of the Democratic caucus.

Representative Katherine Clark. Credit:AP

Their elections mean that for the first time in either party, the top three party roles will be held by women or people of color.

“Together, this new generation of leaders reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our great nation — and they will revitalize our caucus with their new energy, ideas and perspective,” Pelosi said in a statement congratulating the trio.

The leadership change for the Democrats comes as the Republicans take over the majority — by a narrow margin — in the House of Representatives following the November 8 midterm elections.