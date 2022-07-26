VFL player who was on the end of foul-mouthed abuse from Damien Hardwick breaks his silence

VFL club Williamstown players have confirmed allegations that Richmond Tigers coach Damien Hardwick used threatening language against them as the AFL continues to investigate the incident.

After some rough behavior from both sides in Richmond’s 55-point win over the weekend, Hardwick Williamstown player Darby Henderson is said to have been called a ‘weak bastard’.

He is also said to have said words along the lines of ‘come here and I’ll show you how tough you are’, although Richmond has issued a denial.

Now players of the club have expressed their views and confirmed that ‘Dimma’ has indeed threatened their players.

“We spoke through one of our producers Jacqui Reed with the concerned player who claims the Herald Sun quotes are correct” Footy classified host Sam McClure said.

“So there’s a he-said, she-said going on in the middle of it all.

‘[The AFL] asks questions of Williamstown, the VFL, and specifically Richmond and Damien Hardwick.

“I think we’ll hear more about this in the coming days, but it’s certainly not what the Tiges need.”

The player Hardwick allegedly yelled at, Henderson, told… News Corp the reported comments were “shot from the head.”

‘I heard what was coming from above and didn’t know who it was, then looked up a bit and saw it was ‘Dimma’ [Hardwick],’ he said.

“It was a little weird. It was just a little strange… a little bizarre.

“He was hitting me pretty hard…it would have been five or six minutes (from the incident) for me to break free, so he obviously kept it in mind and waited there.”

Darby Henderson of Williamstown was shocked to see Hardwick yelling at him during a game last weekend.

Henderson also revealed that a member of the club hit back hard at Hardwick in the stands after making those comments.

“One of the support staff kind of started going back to him, but I just kept my mouth shut. He might also have something to say to the support staff,” he added.

“I understand he stood up for one of his young players… it was probably in the thick of it and I don’t hold any grudges.”

Pressure on Hardwick is mounting and the Tigers appear to miss the final again in 2022

Kane Cornes, former premiership winner and Hardwick’s former team-mate, said signs of frustration were beginning to show and the club might consider sending him on, especially if the Tigers reach the final for the second season in a row this year. to miss.

‘There is no doubt that he has been frustrated’ [in recent weeks]. The complaints to the umpires about his captain Toby Nankervis and his undisciplined nature – some of the things that have clearly frustrated him in recent years.”

“I think you would be incredibly brave to leave a three-time premiership coach with a contract,” he said.

“You never thought Alastair Clarkson’s time (last year in Hawthorn) would be over. Now I’m not suggesting that it’s the end of this year (for Richmond), but I think it’s worth talking about.”