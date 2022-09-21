Veteran television presenter and beloved Play School host John Hamblin dies aged 87 

<!–

ABC has announced the death of beloved Play School host John Hamblin, who died Wednesday at the age of 87.

John was a fan favorite host of the ABC children’s show for nearly 30 years.

John joined Play School in 1970 and appeared in more than 350 episodes of the show.

He was affectionately known as ‘Naughty John’ during his run on the show for his cheeky sense of humor and irreverent nature.

Following his retirement from the show in 1999, John returned for a special guest appearance as part of the Play School’s 50th anniversary special in 2016.

ABC Director Entertainment & Specialist Jennifer Collins said: “John was an unforgettable presenter whose comedic timing and humor helped cement Play School as one of Australia’s best-loved children’s programmes.”

He continued: ‘John had a wicked sense of humor and was not afraid of a double standard. His presence always managed to keep both our toddler target audience and their parents equally engaged in the show. I would like to express my condolences to John’s family at this sad time.’

John is survived by his children Emma and Myles.

