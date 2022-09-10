Veteran sports reporter Tony Jones has a shocking spray at the AFL live on Footy Show

<!–

Sports reporter Tony Jones has lashed out at the AFL after learning he was not invited to the 2022 Brownlow Medal ceremony.

The veteran journalist had the spray live on the Sunday Footy Show after realizing he had been denied entry for the first time in 32 years.

“When the AFL is watching, you can get full, it’s a shitty night,” the 60-year-old snapped at his co-stars with a laugh.

His colleague Damian Barrett had explained that he had received his own invitation several weeks earlier.

Barett also confirmed that another of their colleagues, news presenter Alicia Loxley, had also been invited.

Jones was then asked if he had done anything that could have upset the league and led to the snub.

“Just promote the game in a good light,” he replied coolly.

“I wasn’t aware of it until I heard Damo (Damian Barrett) talking to the wardrobe department,” Jones added.

“I’ve searched all my emails, archives, junk, anyway, so I’m officially rejected.”

Jay Allen, AFL’s communications chief, confirmed that The Daily Telegraph earlier this week that Jones was indeed not invited.

The matter had since been rectified and Jones is now welcome to come along, but he has indicated that he is unlikely to accept the offer.

“I’m not sure…” Jones told The Herald Sun when asked if he would be attending now.

“It’s very nice of Jay… but I’m not sure the ego can recover from this,” he added.

On Friday, the AFL announced it has moved this year’s Brownlow medal count to avoid a clash with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The state funeral is expected to take place on September 19, the same night the Brownlow was originally scheduled.

The event, which takes place in Melbourne, has now been moved forward for a day.

“We have practiced a lot over the past two years to be agile when needed and I would like to thank Seven Network, Crown Melbourne and all our partners for their willingness to make this decision,” said AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan. pronunciation.

“It’s the right one and we’re incredibly happy with their support,” added McLachlan.

“In the lead up to the AFL Grand Finals, the Brownlow is the night of the AFL and we look forward to celebrating the medal count on Sunday night accordingly.”