Veteran Showbiz Reporter Angela Bishop Makes Cameo on Bold And The Beautiful

Angela Bishop has made a cameo appearance in the beloved American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

The veteran showbiz reporter shared a clip on her Instagram in which she was seen as a counterpart to Bill Spencer Jr, played by Don Diamont.

“What’s JJ up to with Dollar Bill Spencer?” she wrote next to the clip.

Angela Bishop has made a cameo appearance in the beloved American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Pictured with actor Don Diamont

She then told fans, “Find out tomorrow on Bold and the Beautiful, 4:30pm at 10.”

Angela appeared twice as the character JJ on the soap, including in 2018.

On her second appearance, Angela got to film in the bedroom of legendary character Brooke (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) and also rubbed shoulders with star Heather Tom, who plays Katie Logan.

The Studio 10 star told The Daily Telegraph in 2018 that it was a joy to reprise her role as JJ, hinting that she would have another chance to visit the set soon.

“What’s JJ up to with Dollar Bill Spencer?” she wrote next to the clip

Angela has appeared on the soap as the character JJ twice, including in 2018

She said: ‘I got to film in Brooke’s bedroom, a place where many, many others have gone before me!

“We were on Stage 31 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, where Bold has been filming for 31 years, which was extremely exciting. Fingers crossed that JJ might come back for more.’

It comes after Angela paid a moving tribute to her late boyfriend Olivia Newton-John, after she passed away in August.

The 54-year-old entertainment reporter posted several photos of the couple together on her Instagram page and said the late Australian icon was a lifetime to celebrate.

Angela shared a touching tribute to her late boyfriend Olivia Newton-John. She shared this photo of herself on a day out with Olivia and British pop legend Cliff Richard (R) in her Instagram story

“When I think of Olivia Newton-John, I think of love and light,” Angela wrote.

“She gave us music, movies and magic.”

Angela made special mention of Olivia’s charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which funds research into plant-based medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Angela lost both her father Alan and her husband Peter to cancer, seven years apart. Angela is seen here in 2017 with late husband Peter and daughter Amelia

Angela lost both her father Alan and her husband Peter to cancer, seven years apart.

Her father Alan died in 2010 after an eight-year battle with gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

In 2017, she lost her husband Peter to another rare cancer: primary pulmonary synovial sarcoma.