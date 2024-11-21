Veteran newsreader Chris Bath reveals shock career move: ‘I’m still in a bit of disbelief’

Veteran Australian news anchor Chris Bath revealed her exciting new career move on Thursday while attending the ABC Upfronts in Sydney.

The esteemed journalist, 57, will return to ABC Radio, five years after she resigned from the network.

Bath will replace long-time Drive Time presenter Richard Glover, who presented the show for 26 years, following his shock resignation.

“I’m excited, intimidated, a little scared and nervous,” Bath said in a statement.

‘What I love about radio is something that I don’t think you can create on television. That’s a sense of community that you can really have live on the air.”

The Sydney-born presenter added that it was daunting to replace someone as renowned as Glover, but she was up to the task.

Veteran Australian news anchor Chris Bath (pictured) revealed her exciting new career move on Thursday while attending the ABC Upfronts in Sydney.

“Whenever Richard isn’t there, I turn on the radio and usually get angry, unfairly, at whoever he’s filling in for. This time it’s going to be me permanently, so I don’t know how I’m going to do it.” juggling that,” he continued.

‘I’m still a little incredulous. I always thought Richard would be there forever.

“Every time I sit in that chair, I have a pretty healthy dose of imposter syndrome because I don’t know how anyone could be as good a broadcaster as Richard.”

She previously hosted the network’s Evening Talkback from 2016 to 2019.

The esteemed journalist, 57, will return to ABC Radio, five years after she resigned from the network. Bath will replace ABC Radio Sydney Drive Time presenter Richard Glover (right) following his retirement from the role after 26 years.

Bath is one of Australia’s most recognized journalists, with a 36-year career in television and radio.

She left Channel Seven in 2015 after 20 years at the network as a presenter and news presenter.

The presenter then joined ABC Radio in November 2016 and hosted the late-night show until the end of 2019.

After resigning, Chris moved to a farm with her husband Jim Wilson, who is also an Australian sports journalist.

The couple married in January 2012 after three years of dating.

Chris shares a son with her ex-husband Denis Carnahan, whom she separated from in 2008 after 10 years of marriage.