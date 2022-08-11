Veteran broadcaster John Mangos is charged with mid-range drink driving

<!–

Veteran journalist John Mangos has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The former Sky New transmitter, 66, was reportedly apprehended on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and breath tested in June.

In a document presented to Manly’s local court, police allege he had blown 0.127, more than double the drink-driving limit.

He has yet to file a plea and the case will go to court on October 12.

Mangoes were banned from driving for six months in 2013 and fined $700 by the North Sydney local court.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving after police arrested him and found his breath smelled of liquor.

Court documents revealed that the journalist got behind the wheel on Valentine’s Day after drinking two glasses of white wine at his Seaforth home.

Police stopped Mangoes in Crows Nest around 3:30 p.m. after officers noticed he was not wearing a seat belt over his white shirt.

When they spoke to him about his seat belt, the officers then noticed that the broadcaster had “watery and bloodshot eyes and breath that smelled of intoxicating liquor.”

Roadside tests showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.086, and a breath analysis test at the North Sydney Police Station confirmed he was ‘moderately under the influence of alcohol’.

Mangos told officers he had a glass of white wine at home at 2pm, followed by a second one at 2:30pm.

Mangos told officers he had a glass of white wine at home at 2pm, followed by a second one at 2:30pm.

Court documents showed it was the third time since 2009 that Mangos was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In 2013, he was forced to install an alcolock on his car for 12 months, along with a $700 fine and a six-month driver’s license ban.

The devices prevent drivers from starting a car if they have consumed alcohol.

Mangoes are one of the most recognizable faces in Australian media, having spent over 40 years in broadcasting.

The journalist is best known for presenting news with Graham Kennedy on Coast to Coast. He was also featured on Sky, Nine News and 10 News.

As a repeat offender for drunk driving, his driver’s license may be disqualified for more than 3 months.