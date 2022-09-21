Vet warns owners not to leave dogs tied up at the beach and shares must-know signs of heat stroke

<!–

An Australian man has criticized ‘irresponsible pet owners’ for tying up their dogs while they go for a swim.

The Bronte resident shared on Facebook photos he took over the weekend of two dogs tied to a fence by the sand, with their owners nowhere in sight.

While the man said he did not want to pass judgment, he wanted to remind dog owners that tying up animals without supervision is no way to treat their pets.

‘It’s not cool. Not fair to your dog… Not fair to the rest of the beach goers,’ they wrote.

The President of the Australian Veterinary Association, Dr. Bronwyn Orr, agreed and told Yahoo the post should serve as a reminder of the dangers of leaving dogs in the heat can cause as the weather warms up.

The Australian veterinarian Dr. Bronwyn Orr said the post is a reminder to owners not to leave their dogs alone on the beach on hot days as they can suffer from heatstroke (stock image)

Signs and symptoms of heat stroke in dogs The early signs of heat stroke dogs will exhibit some or all of the following: High body temperature

Restlessness or agitation

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

Drooling, often very thick saliva

Change in the color of the gums (dark red, pale, purple or blue) As the condition worsens, signs and symptoms develop to include: Vomiting or diarrhea (possibly with blood)

Increased heart rate Lethargy or collapse

Dizziness – do they struggle to walk in a straight line?

Muscle tremors

Attack

Unconsciousness

It is not known how long the pets were tied up or what their owners were doing, but the disgruntled dog lover said he had seen cases like this before.

He said he had seen some small dogs slip through the holes in the fence they were tied to and fall off the edge of the wall on more than one occasion.

“Thankfully both dogs survived, but it could have been a different story if it wasn’t for the speedy surfer who just dropped everything to save the dog,” he recalled.

Dr. Bronwyn, who often works in emergency vet clinics, said dogs need more supervision than humans, who can make decisions on their own to avoid potential risks such as heat stroke.

She doesn’t recommend that owners leave their dogs unattended, especially if it’s hot and they don’t have access to shade or water.

The vet said if you’re struggling with the heat, your dog most likely is too.

“Heat stress is one of those things where sometimes it can be quite frustrating because a lot of the time it’s preventable,” she said.

‘Every year dogs die from heat stress, so it’s just something for people to be aware of.’

Owners should be aware of signs of heat stress or heatstroke, including excessive panting, rapid breathing, drooling, lying or collapsing, or red gums.

Dr. Bronwyn suggests that if you’re going to the beach and taking your pup with you, make sure it’s a pet-friendly place so you can take them to the sand.

She said that while all dogs can get heatstroke, some will struggle more than others such as those who are brachycephalic as they cannot regulate their temperatures well because of their short snouts.

“If you’re not able to do that, I think the reality is that it’s probably best for them to just stay at home, it’s going to be a lot safer and they’re not going to be at risk of heat stroke,” she said.