Vet warns owners not to leave dogs tied up at the beach and shares must-know signs of heat stroke
A warning to all dog owners this summer: Furious Aussie slams beachgoers for ‘irresponsible’ act – and concerned vets agree
- A man has called out pet owners who leave their dogs unattended on the beach
- He shared photos online of two dogs tied up with their owners, nowhere in sight
- The beachgoer said he has seen small dogs fall over the wall while tied up
An Australian man has criticized ‘irresponsible pet owners’ for tying up their dogs while they go for a swim.
The Bronte resident shared on Facebook photos he took over the weekend of two dogs tied to a fence by the sand, with their owners nowhere in sight.
While the man said he did not want to pass judgment, he wanted to remind dog owners that tying up animals without supervision is no way to treat their pets.
‘It’s not cool. Not fair to your dog… Not fair to the rest of the beach goers,’ they wrote.
The President of the Australian Veterinary Association, Dr. Bronwyn Orr, agreed and told Yahoo the post should serve as a reminder of the dangers of leaving dogs in the heat can cause as the weather warms up.
A disgruntled Sydney beachgoer has slammed pet owners for leaving their dogs tied up and unattended while they go for a swim
The Australian veterinarian Dr. Bronwyn Orr said the post is a reminder to owners not to leave their dogs alone on the beach on hot days as they can suffer from heatstroke (stock image)
Signs and symptoms of heat stroke in dogs
The early signs of heat stroke dogs will exhibit some or all of the following:
- High body temperature
- Restlessness or agitation
- Excessive panting or difficulty breathing
- Drooling, often very thick saliva
- Change in the color of the gums (dark red, pale, purple or blue)
As the condition worsens, signs and symptoms develop to include:
- Vomiting or diarrhea (possibly with blood)
- Increased heart rate Lethargy or collapse
- Dizziness – do they struggle to walk in a straight line?
- Muscle tremors
- Attack
- Unconsciousness
It is not known how long the pets were tied up or what their owners were doing, but the disgruntled dog lover said he had seen cases like this before.
He said he had seen some small dogs slip through the holes in the fence they were tied to and fall off the edge of the wall on more than one occasion.
“Thankfully both dogs survived, but it could have been a different story if it wasn’t for the speedy surfer who just dropped everything to save the dog,” he recalled.
Dr. Bronwyn, who often works in emergency vet clinics, said dogs need more supervision than humans, who can make decisions on their own to avoid potential risks such as heat stroke.
She doesn’t recommend that owners leave their dogs unattended, especially if it’s hot and they don’t have access to shade or water.
The vet said if you’re struggling with the heat, your dog most likely is too.
“Heat stress is one of those things where sometimes it can be quite frustrating because a lot of the time it’s preventable,” she said.
‘Every year dogs die from heat stress, so it’s just something for people to be aware of.’
Owners should be aware of signs of heat stress or heatstroke, including excessive panting, rapid breathing, drooling, lying or collapsing, or red gums.
Dr. Bronwyn suggests that if you’re going to the beach and taking your pup with you, make sure it’s a pet-friendly place so you can take them to the sand.
She said that while all dogs can get heatstroke, some will struggle more than others such as those who are brachycephalic as they cannot regulate their temperatures well because of their short snouts.
“If you’re not able to do that, I think the reality is that it’s probably best for them to just stay at home, it’s going to be a lot safer and they’re not going to be at risk of heat stroke,” she said.
How do I treat my dog if I think he has heatstroke?
Heatstroke is a serious life-threatening condition that requires immediate treatment to increase the chances of survival.
If you think your pet is suffering from heatstroke and is showing any of the above signs or symptoms, follow these steps and contact a vet immediately:
- Remove your dog from the warm environment
- Gradually lower your dog’s body temperature by moistening it with a hose or bucket (avoid their face), a fan blowing over damp skin will help with evaporative cooling.
- Do not wrap a wet towel around them as this will trap the heat trying to escape
- Don’t use ice baths (this can cool them too quickly and cause blood vessels to constrict, lowering their cooling ability)
- Moistening the areas around your dog can also help lower the ambient temperature
- Offer water
- See a vet immediately. Even if your pet seems to be recovering, or you only suspect heatstroke, it’s important to see a vet.
Source: animalemergencyserice.com.au